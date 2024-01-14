Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes's helmet was caught on camera missing a piece during Saturday night's NFL playoff showdown at Arrowhead Stadium against the Miami Dolphins. Fans immediately took notice of it, with many raising questions about the league's capability to protect its players, especially since Mahomes was seemingly allowed to continue playing despite wearing a cracked helmet.

The Chiefs QB was trying to reach the end zone when he ran into Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott. Their helmet clashed and a piece of Mahomes' head gear was seen flying off.

“The refs didn't make the #chiefs take a timeout or take Patrick Mahomes out of the game for one play to change his helmet. Everyone is astonished by this,” said X user @@TannerPhiferNFL.

“So…what to go here first…The NFL refs being oblivious to the fact Patrick Mahomes has a broken helmet and played two plays with it? OR Not making Mahomes sit for a play to get a new helmet? It is like NFL refs are deliberately trying to suck,” questioned @Obstructedview2, who couldn't believe how the refs handled the moment in the Dolphins-Chiefs game.

“Helmet to helmet hit and the helmet cracks. No call. No one calls down to check on a possible concussion. Player safety?” chimed in Mike Giardi of Boston Sports Journal.

RECOMMENDED
Dolphins qb Tua Tagovailoa cold
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa drops truth bomb on impact of cold conditions vs. Chiefs

Peter Sampson ·

Andy Reid holding a gift box with Patrick Mahomes popping out. On the right side is Tua Tagovailoa with mind-blown head
Chiefs' Andy Reid reveals Patrick Mahomes surprise that caught Dolphins off guard

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Taylor Swift at Chiefs game
Taylor Swift swag surfin during Chiefs blowout has fans losing their minds

Peter Sampson ·

The NFL has made significant steps in making the league a safer space for its players amid the threat of long-term head injuries, but many others still feel that it needs to do more on that end.

Fortunately for Mahomes and the Chiefs, he didn't seem to suffer any injury during that play and the ensuing ones before he was able to replace his broken helmet.

 