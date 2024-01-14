That's scary.

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes's helmet was caught on camera missing a piece during Saturday night's NFL playoff showdown at Arrowhead Stadium against the Miami Dolphins. Fans immediately took notice of it, with many raising questions about the league's capability to protect its players, especially since Mahomes was seemingly allowed to continue playing despite wearing a cracked helmet.

The Chiefs QB was trying to reach the end zone when he ran into Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott. Their helmet clashed and a piece of Mahomes' head gear was seen flying off.

“The refs didn't make the #chiefs take a timeout or take Patrick Mahomes out of the game for one play to change his helmet. Everyone is astonished by this,” said X user @@TannerPhiferNFL.

#PatrickMahomes helmet cracked

Must replace for safety

Like motorcycle helmets, single use for big collision

Interesting no timeout or head check pic.twitter.com/8sE8iuWxQ6 — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) January 14, 2024

“So…what to go here first…The NFL refs being oblivious to the fact Patrick Mahomes has a broken helmet and played two plays with it? OR Not making Mahomes sit for a play to get a new helmet? It is like NFL refs are deliberately trying to suck,” questioned @Obstructedview2, who couldn't believe how the refs handled the moment in the Dolphins-Chiefs game.

“Helmet to helmet hit and the helmet cracks. No call. No one calls down to check on a possible concussion. Player safety?” chimed in Mike Giardi of Boston Sports Journal.

Patrick Mahomes’ helmet never cracked when they aired games on network TV. Just sayin’. This has now become a safety hazard. pic.twitter.com/yHSfhLAq45 — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) January 14, 2024

The NFL has made significant steps in making the league a safer space for its players amid the threat of long-term head injuries, but many others still feel that it needs to do more on that end.

Fortunately for Mahomes and the Chiefs, he didn't seem to suffer any injury during that play and the ensuing ones before he was able to replace his broken helmet.