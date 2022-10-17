Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles shoots down Tom Brady receiving ‘special treatment’ to attend wedding

Tom Brady made the headlines once again last week, this time for attending the wedding of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Brady missed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Saturday walkthrough to be there when Kraft tied the knot in New York, which raised some eyebrows. Of course, the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s actions came under the microscope once again after the Buccaneers’ surprising 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media on Monday and was asked if he thought his star quarterback received “special treatment” to attend the wedding. Here is Bowles’ response, per ESPN.

“He works as hard as anybody,” Bowles said. “Special treatment — there have been a few guys that have missed meetings and some practices for some special thing — that just doesn’t get publicized because they’re not him. It just kind of comes with the territory. You don’t worry about it too much.”

There is certainly some truth to that, as Tom Brady has as much name brand as any athlete. However, it’s also true Brady has seemingly uncharacteristically missed certain Buccaneers-related things- such as training camp and now this walkthrough- that he likely never would have in the past.

It’s clear that Tom Brady has more going on in his life off the field than in previous years. One thing that is also very clear is that Brady will not let it affect his play on the field.