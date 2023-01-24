Since the end of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season, rumors have begun swirling about the future of quarterback Tom Brady. Brady had a fiery response to those rumors that brought upon more questions than answers.

The Bucs won the NFC South with an 8-9 record. However, they lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the first-round of the playoffs 31-14. Now, Brady enters the offseason as a free agent. What his next move will be however, Brady apparently doesn’t even know, via the quarterback’s Lets Go! podcast.

“If I knew what I was going to f**king do I would’ve already f**king done it,” Brady said. “I’m taking it a day at a time.”

Brady went on to say that he is spending more time with his kids and doing things he, “put in the drawer,” during the season, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Brady added that the end of a season never comes easy to him.

While Tampa Bay had a rough season, Tom Brady still set some personal records. Both his 733 passing attempts and 490 completions were career-highs. Overall, Brady threw for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

While he is now 45-years-old, Brady is largely considered one of, if not the greatest quarterback of all time. He has 89,214 passing yards, 649 touchdown passes, 15 Pro Bowl nominations, three MVPs and of course seven Super Bowl titles to his name. Any team in need of a quarterback will be looking Brady’s way.

Brady’s tenure with the Buccaneers fizzled out after Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl run. Perhaps he’ll look to make history with another NFL franchise. But in the quarterback’s own words, even Brady, ‘doesn’t ‘f**king know,’ where he will end up this upcoming season.