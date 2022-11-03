Tom Brady poised to get full host of weapons for Buccaneers Week 9 game vs. Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are mired in a three-game losing streak, dropping them to 3-5 on the season. Lucky for them, they are in the NFC South where only the Atlanta Falcons don’t have a losing record. The Falcons are 4-4 but already lost to the Buccaneers in their first head to head meeting.

But that doesn’t make Week 9’s game against the Los Angeles Rams any less dire. An argument can be made that injuries have played a major role in the Buccaneers struggles this season. It didn’t get any better last week as they lost Pro Bowl LB Shaq Barrett for the season.

But on Thursday, they finally got some positive news that could help jump start the offense.

Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones and tight end Cameron Brate.

A lot has been made of Tom Brady’s struggles this season. Obviously, the off-the-field issues with his family could have an impact on his play. But also the Buccaneers offensive line has been ravaged by injury. Despite that, Brady quietly leads the NFL in passing yards, again. However, the Buccaneers, which are normally great in the red zone, are among the worst in the league.

Rob Gronkowski’s retirement took a big red zone weapon away from Brady. Brate had previously also been a weapon in that area of the field. He is 6-foot-5, 245 pounds. That’s a difficult cover for linebackers or safeties. Brate left Week 6 with a concussion against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He appears on track to play against the Rams Sunday.