Tom Brady, Tampa Bay can breathe sigh of relief with Mike Evans injury update

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans was forced to leave Friday’s practice early.

According to Head Coach Todd Bowles, Evans tweaked his hamstring. This caused the four-time Pro Bowler to end his day early.

#Bucs coach Todd Bowles told reporters that WR Mike Evans tweaked his hamstring today, which is why he left practice early. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 5, 2022

Evans has dealt with hamstring problems in the past. His hamstring impacted him at points last season. But even so, Evans played in all but one game in 2021.

After Mike Evans was able to get checked out, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were able to give a sigh of relief.

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Mike Evans’s injury is just minor. He also stated that there is nothing to worry about.

Mike Evans update: I’m told the 4x Pro Bowl WR has sustained a “minor hamstring injury,” and there’s nothing to worry about. Breathe easy #Bucs’ fans. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 5, 2022

If Tom Brady and this Buccaneers team hope to make another Super Bowl run, they will need a healthy Mike Evans.

Mike Evans has been an integral part of this Buccaneers franchise since he was drafted with the seventh overall pick in 2014. He has appeared in 122 games throughout his career.

When on the field, Mike Evans has been an elite-pass catcher. He has recorded 606 receptions for 9,301 yards and 75 career touchdowns.

While Evans was forced to leave practice early, the Buccaneers’ other star receiver finally made his return. Chris Godwin made his return to practice on Friday. He is coming back from a torn ACL and MCL that he suffered in December of last season.

The Buccaneers also added veteran wide receiver, Julio Jones, to their wider receiving room. Given that a trio of Evans, Godwin, and Jones can stay healthy for the season, quarterback Tom Brady could have an elite group of pass catchers.