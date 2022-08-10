The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made some solid moves this offseason to strengthen their offense around quarterback Tom Brady. One of them was signing wideout Russell Gage to a three-year deal in March, adding him to a receiver group consisting of Mike Evans, Julio Jones, and Chris Godwin, among others.

But, on Wednesday, Gage was dealt a brutal blow, injuring his leg in training camp and ultimately limping off with trainers. Via Rick Stroud:

Russell Gage injured his left leg or foot in one on one drills and is limping off with trainers. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 10, 2022

It’s unknown how serious the injury is, but it’s certainly not a good sign. Gage played for the Atlanta Falcons for the first four seasons of his NFL career after getting picked up in the sixth round in 2018. To make matters even worse, center Robert Hainsey was also carted off at the end of practice with an apparent injury as well.

Via Jenna Laine:

End of practice and Bucs center Robert Hainsey was carted off. Unbelievable. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 10, 2022

Just a brutal day for the Buccaneers. They’re expected to be a Super Bowl contender this season but these types of setbacks are far from ideal. Russell Gage ended up walking off at his own will, but he was clearly limping.

It appears Hainsey however could just be dealing with a bad cramp:

Todd Bowles said he’d have an update on Hainsey when he gets inside. Hearing it may just be a cramp. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 10, 2022

That would be the best-case scenario. It’s hot and humid down in Florida and the weather can definitely get to these big guys. Bucs fans can only pray that Russell Gage and Robert Hainsey are back out there sooner rather than later as the team prepares for their season opener on September 11th against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.