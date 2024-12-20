Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen has thrust his name into head coaching candidacy in just his first year working with the team, and being one of the hot names in this cycle as a young and exciting offensive mind, he was asked how he is handling that buzz, saying that it is not hard to ignore because of all of the distractions he has with his current team and being a parent at home.

“Not extremely difficult at the moment, I'll be honest,” Liam Coen said, via Peter Schrager of NFL Network. “I mean it's — there's literally one goal and that's the only one, I really hate to sound PC, but that's the truth. I mean, there's just no time in the day. I got a kid sick throwing up at home last night. I mean there's just no time to even truly think about these things. I mean obviously is that a goal, is that a dream? Yeah, but that's not at all what's on my mind right now. And the one thing is how are we gonna try to go score points and stop Micah Parsons in this game on Sunday Night Football. That's truly where the focus is, that's where it has to be, and you really don't have enough time to think otherwise right now.”

Coen's explanation is undoubtedly relatable for some of those out there, including Schrager, who posted the clip on X, formerly known as Twitter. Coen will likely receive interview requests from teams in a matter of weeks, as once the season wraps up, all of the head coach openings will be known, and those teams will be trying to fill their positions.

Buccaneers look to stay hot as playoffs approach

Coen and the Buccaneers currently sit at 8-6 overall, and are looking to close out the NFC South once again down the stretch. The three games remaining are against the Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints.

The Buccaneers were 4-6 at one point, but have won four in a row in games against the New York Giants, Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. The win over the Chargers was especially impressive. Tampa Bay should be favored in each of its remaining matchups for the rest of the season. The Atlanta Falcons are trying to chase down the Buccaneers for the division title, but Tampa Bay is in complete control of its own destiny.