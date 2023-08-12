Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles will continue to take his time before naming Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask the starting quarterback. Baker Mayfield got the start Friday in the Buccaneers' preseason opener. Trask will start in the second preseason game against the New York Jets. It remains to be seen if Bowles will make a decision before the preseason ends.

Bowles will determine the Buccaneers' starting quarterback for its Week 3 preseason game after watching Mayfield and Trask against the Jets, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. The coach doesn't know if he'll award either player the starting job before the preseason is finished.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to visit the Jets on Aug. 19 and close out the preseason against the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 26.

Mayfield outplayed Trask in Tampa Bay's 27-17 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers Friday night. Mayfield had just one incompletion in nine pass attempts. The former No. 1 overall draft pick threw for 63 yards and a touchdown. Trask had pedestrian numbers, going 6-10 for 99 yards and an interception. He was sacked three times.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

It's been largely assumed that Mayfield has the inside track to be the Buccaneers' Week 1 starter. But Tampa Bay and Bowles are adamant that the Buccaneers' quarterback competition is an open one. The team listed both Mayfield and Trask atop the official depth chart in training camp.

Mayfield has bounced around the NFL since the Cleveland Browns replaced him with Deshaun Watson. He combined to post a 2-8 record between the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers last season, registering a 79.0 passer rating.

In two years playing behind Tom Brady with the Bucs, Trask rarely saw the field.