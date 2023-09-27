It was only a month ago that Giannis Antetokounmpo said he wouldn't sign a contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, wanting to see if the organization was committed to trying to win a championship. It'd be hard to find stronger proof that the Bucks will do it all takes in search of another title than their trade for Damian Lillard. By pairing Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee has agreed to spend big money over the next few years.

Antetokounmpo's contract is the fourth-largest in the NBA. Lillard's contract features the highest average annual salary in league history. Khris Middleton, Milwaukee's third-best player, signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Bucks at the start of free agency. Milwaukee is sparing no expense in pursuit of another championship.

Antetokounmpo has three years left on his contract. He's owed salaries of $45.6 million and $48.8 million, according to Spotrac, before he has a $51.9 million player option for the 2025-26 season. Antetokounmpo can sign a three-year, $173 million contract extension with the Bucks if he chooses to do so.

Lillard signed a massive contract extension in July 2022 with the Blazers. Lillard and Antetokounmpo have the same exact salaries over the next two seasons. Unlike the Bucks' best player, Lillard is locked into an estimated $58.5 million salary for the 2025-26 campaign. If Lillard picks up his 2026-27 option—it's hard to believe that he won't—the new Bucks guard will earn $63.2 million in his age-36 season.

Jrue Holiday has a $34.9 million base salary for 2023-24, the final year of his contract. The Bucks are moving Holiday as part of the Lillard trade.