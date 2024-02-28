The Milwaukee Bucks are on the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.
The Bucks have won their last three games, and they are coming off a blowout win against the Hornets. In fact, the Bucks have not lost the Hornets in their three games played this season. Damian Lillard is averaging 25.3 points per game against the Hornets. Giannis Antetokounmpo is at 18.3 points per game, 10.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. Both Lillard and Giannis have not played more than 28.3 minutes per game because each game was a blowout. As a team, the Bucks are scoring 124.3 points per game against the Hornets.
The Hornets are 15-43, but they have won five of their last seven games. Against the Bucks this season, Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller have combined to average 28.3 points per game. They are the two best scorers that have played in each game against Milwaukee. LaMelo Ball has played one game against the Bucks, and he dropped 37 points in that loss. The Hornets are scoring under 100 points per game against Milwaukee this season. LaMelo Ball missed Tuesday's game, and he will be questionable for this one.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Bucks-Hornets Odds
Milwaukee Bucks: -11.5 (-112)
Moneyline: -700
Charlotte Hornets: +11.5 (-108)
Moneyline: +500
Over: 218.5 (-110)
Under: 218.5 (-110)
How to Watch Bucks vs. Hornets
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Southeast
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Bucks have absolutely crushed the Hornets this season. Each game has been a blowout, and the Bucks have shown no weaknesses. Milwaukee has scored 124.3 points per game against the Hornets, but they average 121.8 on the season. The Bucks scoring on the Hornets is no surprise. As long as they keep playing as they do, they will win this game by a very large margin.
The Bucks have allowed less than 100 points per game against the Hornets this season. In fact, the Hornets have not reached 100 points in any of their games against the Bucks this season. Milwaukee has only allowed less than 100 points five times this season. They have allowed less than 110 points 10 times this season, and they are 10-0. The Bucks should have no problem defensively in this game, and they should crush the Hornets.
Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Hornets only chance at covering the spread is if they can keep up on the offensive side of the floor in this game. They have not scored well, as mentioned, but the Bucks are not a great defensive team usually. Milwaukee allows 117.7 points per game, which is the ninth-worst in the NBA. Charlotte is 14-15 when they score over 110 points this season. If they can reach that mark, they should keep this game within the spread.
Final Bucks-Hornets Prediction & Pick
The Bucks, as mentioned a few times, have dominated the Hornets this season. I do not see anything changing in this game. Milwaukee is going to go into Charlotte and beat them by 20+ points. For that reason, I am going to take the Bucks to cover the spread. As for the over/under, the Bucks have played good defense against the Hornets this season, so I will take the under.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Bucks-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -11.5 (-112), Under 218.5 (-110)