There are many cases when one win can completely change the complexion of a postseason series. The Milwaukee Bucks rolled into Game 2 of their NBA Playoffs showdown versus the Indiana Pacers with all the momentum after soundly defeating the No. 6 seed on Sunday.
No Giannis Antetokounmpo, no problem. That was not the case on Tuesday, though.
The Greek Freak's absence was made painfully apparent as Indy got back to playing its signature brand of fast-paced basketball. A winnable game descended into a 125-108 loss in the Fiserv Forum.
The success-starved Pacers will now receive a hero's welcome in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 3 on Friday with the atmosphere bound to be electric following a three-year playoff drought.
But the Bucks cannot look ahead to the next contest before figuring out what went wrong in this one. There is certainly enough accountability to go around.
The Pacers steal Game 2 on the road and even up the series 1-1 with the Bucks after securing a 125-108 win 🔥
Pascal Siakam: 37 PTS, 6 AST, 11 REB
Tyrese Haliburton: 12 PTS, 12 AST, 4 REB
Damian Lillard: 34 PTS, 5 AST, 4 REB pic.twitter.com/edoQJMBuOk
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 24, 2024
Brook Lopez scored 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting and drained a career-high six 3-pointers, but he also recorded only one rebound (has just five for the series) and also played spotty perimeter defense. Even Damian Lillard, who finished with 34 points and six made 3-pointers, is worthy of criticism for not scoring in the fourth quarter.
There are a few players, however, who noticeably came up short in one or more multiple areas. Let's not dance around it any longer. It's time to break down the Bucks players who are most to blame for this potentially costly Game 2 loss.
Malik Beasley
This one might initially befuddle some people, considering the 27-year-old sharpshooter logged just 10 minutes in Game 2. But the reason Malik Beasley played so sparingly is why he belongs on this list.
His defensive limitations make him difficult to trust versus this high-powered Indiana offense. The team allowed Indiana to shoot 44.4 percent (16-of-36) from downtown. Beasley is unlikely to be part of the solution to that problem going forward.
Doc Rivers felt that he struggled, which is why the head coach gave AJ Green a bigger workload. Hopefully, Beasley is motivated to bring the intensity in Game 3. Milwaukee can use the additional firepower he can bring with the status of Antetokounmpo still unknown. Beasley has two days to get back on track.
How much does Jae Crowder have left to give the Bucks?
Jae Crowder also had a modest role in Tuesday's contest, but his ineffectiveness on both ends of the floor earns him special attention in this blame game. Although the veteran forward deserves his just due for being a valuable role player in this league for the last several years, he has not been a great fit for the Bucks. Particularly on this night.
Crowder scored just two points and went 0-from-3 from the field in 15 minutes of action. He could not ignite a fire on defense or knock down a 3-pointer on offense. A bench piece must find a way to make an impact in some aspect of the game, which the 33-year-old failed to do. Such an outing overshadows the strong veteran presence he adds to this roster.
Rivers might have no choice but to allocate his minutes elsewhere if Crowder continues to scuffle. Productivity is essential at this time of year. There is no time to waste.
Patrick Beverley
Fans can always count on Mr. 94 Feet to bring a high level of energy to the court, which he definitely did in Game 2. Patrick Beverley recorded two blocks and a steal, exemplifying the type of hustle that has made him a favorite of so many fan bases over the years. But the Bucks need more from him.
He totaled the worst plus-minus on the team at -27 and was a detriment on offense. Beverley was acquired for his defense and intensity, but he must be a bit more well-rounded during the postseason, especially with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined. The former All-Defensive selection shot 1-of-5 in 34 minutes of game time.
While no one expects Beverley to reinvent himself at this stage of his career, he must ensure that his defensive contributions are not balanced out by poor offense. At minimum, the 35-year-old guard has to always let Damian Lillard run the offense when they are on the court together.
By sticking to his strengths and limiting his weaknesses, Beverley should return to being the underrated difference-maker he was in Milwaukee's Game 1 win.
Bucks need Bobby Portis to be a consistent force vs. Pacers
When Lillard faded into the background in Sunday's successful showing, Bobby Portis helped ensure that the Bucks maintained control. He displayed excellent touch, footwork and confidence. In Game 2, though, the fickle nature of the 2021 NBA champion reared its ugly head.
Despite earning a double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds), Portis was out of rhythm offensively. He was 6-of-16 from the floor and missed both of his 3-pointer attempts. His inefficient performance hurt the team in key spots. It might sound harsh, but this matchup could have gone differently if No. 9 exercised some better judgment in his shot selection.
That being said, Portis has proven he can step up in Antetokounmpo's absence on a number of occasions. He can catch fire and immediately help the Bucks regain the edge against the Pacers. Perception dramatically changes from one day to the next in the NBA Playoffs. Such a scenario perfectly encapsulates this fan favorite, wild card and potential X-factor.
Bobby Portis and Milwaukee will try to bounce back on Friday, starting at 5:30 p.m. ET.