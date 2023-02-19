Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has made his ascent as one of the NBA’s elite players and is well on his way to becoming one of the best players to ever play the game. He’s a two-time MVP Award winner and he has one NBA championship. This season, he has been playing at an MVP level yet again and his play has the Bucks among the league’s title contenders. During his media availability at NBA All-Star weekend, Antetokounmpo was asked whether or not any player can guard him one-on-one and he was brutally honest in his response.

“You got to build a wall, man! You got to build a wall to stop me this day,” Antetokounmpo said. “There’s a team called. . .they created the Giannis wall. Boston does it now, Chicago tried to do it, Miami tried to do it. There’s a thing called the Giannis wall, I created that thing. There’s no one-on-one in my world. There’s me playing against one, two guys, three guys, four guys. One-on-one isn’t my thing, it’s impossible.”

This season, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been averaging a career-high 31.8 points per game, 12.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists with shooting splits of 53.8 percent shooting from the field, 27 percent shooting from the three-point line and 64.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He suffered a wrist injury in the Bucks final game before the NBA All-Star break and didn’t take part in the Skills Challenge but when asked about the injury, he didn’t seem to think it was anything to worry about.