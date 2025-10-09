Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo can't seem to get his name out of the news. He has been the biggest talk of the offseason, and heading into the 2025-26 campaign, his name continues to surface in trade rumors.

Antetokounmpo and head coach Doc Rivers recently responded to the last trade rumor, and both players are fed up with it.

Kendrick Perkins recently shared that he believes Giannis will be traded. Perkins is at it again on the latest episode of Road Trippin'.

“Here’s the problem Giannis has got to grow a set, he’s got to grow a set. He has to grow some balls. He don’t want to be there, he’s scared to say it. The Bucks know that he doesn’t want to be there. The Bucks know this but they are in denial. The last move they made was desperation. It was a desperate move when they signed Thanasis.”

Perkins has been one of the biggest advocates for Giannis to be traded. He thinks it has been clear that Giannis wants out of Milwaukee, but is taking the “nice guy” approach and doesn't want his potential departure to backfire on his reputation.

If Antetokounmpo does get traded, it seems that his destination is not clear. The Miami Heat will be interested, and so will the Golden State Warriors. Wherever he goes, that team will be heavily favored to win a championship.

Damian Lillard is back in Portland, as his time in Milwaukee was not close to the expectations of when he was originally traded there. The Bucks will remain a good team, but they don't seem to be a true NBA Finals contender. Myles Turner will be a big addition to this team, however. With Bobby Portis, Cole Anthony, and Kyle Kuzma as role players, this team has a chance to be competitive.