Bobby Portis Jr. is already circling two key games on the Milwaukee Bucks' schedule: their March matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers. Portis, appearing on FanDuel’s Run It Back, discussed the significance of the games, particularly in light of Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham’s history with the Lakers.

Fired by the Lakers after the 2023-24 season, Darvin Ham has thrived as an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks. Over a week ago, following the Bucks' undefeated NBA Cup run and a dominant 97-81 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the championship, Ham addressed his dismissal. He expressed frustration, pointing to his significant accomplishments in Los Angeles, including leading the team to the Western Conference Finals and winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

During the interview, Chandler Parsons questioned Portis about his comments comparing the Bucks’ NBA Cup run to the Lakers’ reputation.

“You said that the Bucks are hardworking and selfless guys, while the Lakers are Hollywood,” Parsons said. “Do you think those comments alone will spark a little rivalry? Do you think it’ll be a little extra more with the whole Darvin Ham situation?”

Bobby Portis Jr. anticipates high-stakes matchup and Darvin Ham's big moment

Portis acknowledged the added significance of the matchup.

“It’s going to be a fun game to play in,” Portis said. “We played them two times last year, obviously we’re in the East Coast and they’re a West Coast team. So you play those teams only one time at home each. It’s always a fun game to play in. Our games last year actually went down to the wire. We actually lost both games by under three, three or four, five points.”

Portis also highlighted the personal stakes for Ham.

“For coach Ham, this is a big moment for him. I think our guys will be fired up for him to get the dub,” Portis said. “On the other side, they’ll be fired up and not want their coach to beat them, so it’s just going to be a great game for TV. Hopefully that game is somewhere live nationally – I think it’s a great storyline behind it.”

Bobby Portis Jr. praised the competitiveness of both teams, labeling the game as a playoff-caliber clash.

“Two great matchups with two veteran savvy teams, you know, two playoff-style teams,” Portis said. “Hopefully the world can see us go at it and hoop.”

He concluded by emphasizing his love for high-stakes games.

“I love those type of games. I love the competitive spirit. One of my biggest qualities and traits as a player is my competitive spirit, and I live for those types of games,” Portis said.

Bucks-Lakers March matchups set to be popcorn-worthy

The Bucks, currently sitting as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-12 record, are eyeing momentum heading into their critical matchups with the Lakers in March. The Lakers, the seventh seed in the Western Conference at 16-13, will travel to Milwaukee for their first meeting on March 13. The teams will face off again in Los Angeles five days later on March 18.

For Ham, the games will be a test of his journey since leaving the Lakers. His time in Los Angeles included leading the team through significant roster changes, an improbable Western Conference Finals run, and the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament championship. However, inconsistent performances during the 2023-24 season led to his firing despite his successes.

While the Bucks’ NBA Cup victory underscores Ham’s resurgence, the Lakers are still looking to recapture consistency under head coach JJ Redick. The March matchups promise high intensity and emotional stakes, with Portis making it clear that the Bucks will rally behind their assistant coach to make a statement against his former team.