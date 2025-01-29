Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez got a surprise visit from Conor McGregor during a recent Bucks game against the Utah Jazz. Instead of waiting to meet Lopez after the game, as most tend to do, McGregor took the opportunity to introduce himself during the second quarter of the Bucks’ 125-110 win against the Jazz.

McGregor went to the Bucks’ bench in the first half via Instagram.

Conor McGregor wanted to see the difference between his 5-foot-9 frame and the 7-foot center. But to do it mid-game is as rare of an encounter as you’ll ever see during an NBA game. Lopez is certainly known for his sense of humor, so he took it all in stride and had fun with it. The big man finished with 10 points and six rebounds in the Bucks’ win against the Jazz.

As for McGregor, he has made his share of headlines at NBA games. The UFC star took part in a skit during the 2023 NBA Finals in Miami in which he punched a mascot and accidentally sent him to the ER, and he also found himself in hot water at those same Finals by getting accused of sexual assault.

What's next for Bucks?

While Brook Lopez is having his fun and the Bucks continue to make their way through an eventful season that saw them start slow before bouncing back in a big way, all eyes turn to the trade deadline. Amid the trade rumors, some NBA teams wonder if Heat forward Jimmy Butler could head to the Bucks. The Bucks are a team that could surprise people with a move for Butler, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

“The Bucks still can’t trade for a player in Butler’s salary range unless/until they shed Pat Connaughton’s $9.4 million salary … or come up with a Butler trade construction that also ships out Connaughton,” Stein wrote. “Would the Heat, just to end this draining Butler saga ASAP, be willing to trade Butler for Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis? Neither player, crucially, has a contract that extends past 2025-26, which — as Jake Fischer explained Saturday in detail — is a huge priority for Miami.

“The Bucks, though, currently possess only one tradeable first-round pick (2031) and one tradeable second-rounder to sweeten any deal that involves Miami and/or a team to take on Connaughton,” Stein concluded.

Will the Bucks trade for Jimmy Butler? Could Brook Lopez be on the move? Milwaukee is looking to make some kind of trade, so be on the lookout.