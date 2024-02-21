Giannis Antetokounmpo can't be bothered to watch film on his opponents.

Superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks did not exactly surge into the All-Star break under new head coach Doc Rivers, losing two straight games, first to the Miami Heat at home in a blowout and then to the severely undermanned Memphis Grizzlies, leading up to the season's intermission. Although Antetokounmpo has continued to play at an elite level in his eleventh season in the NBA, the Bucks as a whole have not quite lived up to expectations for the most part this year.

Recently, Antetokounmpo found himself the subject of criticism for stating that he doesn't regularly watch basketball and that he often goes into games with “no idea who I’m playing or what they do,” per Sports on Max on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Now, former NBA journeyman Chandler Parsons has chimed in on the debate following Antetokounmpo's comments, taking to his own account on X to unveil his thoughts.

“Preparing for opponents is a huge part of being a pro,” wrote Parsons on the platform.

Indeed, studying up for opponents is a big part of finding success in the NBA, and Bucks fans might now have an idea of why their team has looked so clueless at times this year if their best player is openly admitting to not watching film. One can't help but wonder if this lack of professionalism on the part of Giannis Antetokounmpo might have played a role in Milwaukee's shocking first round loss to the Miami Heat last year.