Although Damian Lillard's desired destination for a trade was not the Milwaukee Bucks, he is still excited about the potential of the team's offense now that he has gotten acclimated with the team in Training Camp.

“It definitely feels different,” Damian Lillard said, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “And it looks different because you got shooters all over the floor, too. You got Beas (Malik Beasley) out there, Brook (Lopez) is out there, Jae (Crowder) has been out there. At one point during the week, Khris (Middleton) was out there and it was just shooters everywhere. So the floor was just so much more open.”

Damian Lillard joins Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton

On paper, this is undoubtedly the best team that Lillard has played on in his career, even though there were many good Portland Trail Blazers teams. Pairing up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the players on the Bucks gives Lillard a legitimate chance to win his first championship. Giannis Antetokounmpo recently raved about how different it is playing with Lillard. Now, Lillard described what it is like to play with the former MVP.

“I got around a big one time and I was waiting for more help to come, but then I was right under the rim and I just laid it up,” Lillard said, via Nehm. “And then other times, I'm coming off Giannis and the big is worried about where he is and I give a move to (fake a pass) and make him think I'm going to give it to him because he's coming downhill.”

The Bucks have more weapons than the Trail Blazers did, and Lillard knows that.

“It just seems like there's a lot of options, as opposed to everybody just being like, ‘Get it out of his hands.'” Lillard said, via Nehm. “So it feels a lot different in that way. And literally in my head, I'm thinking sometimes, ‘Is this just because it's practice, or is this how it's going to look?”

It will be very interesting to see how Lillard and the Bucks acclimate to playing with each other this season.