My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Milwaukee Bucks have kept on winning, even without star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has missed their past three games. The Bucks have posted a 21-3 record since January 16th, but one of those losses came on Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors. And after missing that game, it sounds like Antetokounmpo is closing in on a return to the court.

Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a right wrist injury, and with the Bucks continuing to win without him, there wasn’t really any rush for him to make his way back to the court. But with the Boston Celtics breathing right down their necks in the two seed in the Eastern Conference right now, it seems like Antetokounmpo is pushing to return for Milwaukee’s upcoming game against the Sacramento Kings.

Via Marc J. Spears:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) tells Andscape his hope is to play Monday at Kings.”

This is great news for the Bucks, as getting their best player back would be huge. Sure, it’s nice to see them string together some wins while he’s on the sidelines, but at the end of the day, Milwaukee is going to want to have Antetokounmpo on the court rather than on the bench in street clothes.

The Bucks still don’t really have to rush Antetokounmpo back here, but against a hot Kings team, it seems like Milwaukee would rather have their star player on the floor. There’s no guarantee he will be good to go, but it looks like Antetokounmpo could be back on the court sooner rather than later, which is bad news for the rest of the NBA.