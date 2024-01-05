A crazy Giannis Antetokounmpo-Bucks stat proves Victor Wembanyama, Spurs were in trouble in final moments

The first NBA meeting between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama was definitely worth the wait. Fans were treated to an epic showdown filled with highlight-reel plays and dramatic lead changes. In the end, though, the Milwaukee Bucks (25-10) left the Frost Bank Center with a 125-121 victory over the San Antonio Spurs (5-29).

And because of that, one of the most intriguing NBA statistics remains intact. “Bucks are undefeated when Giannis makes multiple threes this season,” StatMuse posted after Thursday's game. Antetokounmpo scored 44 points on superb 19-of-28 shooting from the field and was 2-of-3 from 3-point range. And, oh yeah, he also did the other things that make him such an unstoppable force (14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block).

The 2021 NBA Finals MVP is connecting on only 21.4 percent of his attempts from distance this season, which would be his lowest number since the 2014-15 campaign. But it stands to reason that if he is feeling it from 3-point land, while also remaining his typical dominant self, then Milwaukee is going to have a high success rate. Or in this case, a perfect one.

His superstar running mate, Damian Lillard, had a big night himself. He recorded 25 points, 10 assists and four boards. Although the Bucks' shaky defense reared its ugly head again in this narrow win versus the lowly Spurs, they are a sight to behold when their duo is in top form.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will look to stay hot from long range when Milwaukee rolls into Houston for a showdown with the Rockets on Saturday.