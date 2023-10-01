The Milwaukee Bucks have found their primary backup for superstar point guard Damian Lillard. Free agent floor general Cam Payne has agreed to a one-year deal with the new-look Bucks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Payne spent the last four seasons with the Phoenix Suns, backing up Chris Paul since 2020-21. He was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in mid-July, a salary dump that cleaned up Phoenix's books in wake of adding Bradley Beal. The Spurs waived the 29-year-old in mid-September, freeing him to sign with a contender while still accruing his $6.5 million salary for 2023-24.

Payne is Milwaukee's second point guard on the roster behind Lillard, who was acquired Wednesday in a blockbuster trade that sent Jrue Holiday—since re-routed to the Boston Celtics—to the Portland Trail Blazers. While he certainly doesn't address the Bucks' new need for point-of-attack defense, Payne's shooting ability and transition prowess make him a snug offensive fit for first-year coach Adrian Griffin.

It's hardly surprising Payne found his way to a first-rung title contender, by the way. The 2015 lottery pick expressed public disappointment after being traded from Phoenix to San Antonio, longing for another opportunity to win his first championship.

“I wish I was in Phoenix still,” Payne said in August on Instagram Live. “It is what it is man, they trying to win the [championship] and I respect it. I feel like they could have won the ‘chip with me though.”

The Bucks open training camp on October 5th.