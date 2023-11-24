Bucks star Damian Lillard dropped his list of the five toughest players he’s faced with LeBron James and Stephen Curry included.

NBA players are the best basketball players in the world, that’s no question. One of the most interesting things though is seeing how some of the top superstars view their peers. Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard has consistently been one of the top players in the league the past few seasons. But who does he view as the toughest competition he’s ever faced? Lillard broke down the top five players he’s matched up against via The Players Tribune which included Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

.@Dame_Lillard breaks down the top 🖐️ toughest players he's faced in the league. 😤🙌 pic.twitter.com/qJCIU3rBGC — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) November 22, 2023

Also rounding out Bucks star Damian Lillard’s list of the best players he faced off against alongside LeBron James and Stephen Curry was Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. With the exception of Doncic, all of those players are NBA champions and each of them are likely to finish their careers among the greatest players ever to play.

But Lillard is no slouch himself. The one thing missing from his career is a championship ring and he has the opportunity to compete for one with the Bucks alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

This season, Lillard has been averaging 24.8 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 40.2 percent shooting from the field, 32.5 percent shooting from the three point line and 92.4 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Lillard is in his first season with the Bucks after a preseason trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. The seven-time All-Star played the first 11 seasons of his career with the Blazers.