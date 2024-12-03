Former Milwaukee Bucks duo Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo had their fair share of moments on the court. However, their off -the-court moments might surpass what they did on the court. Holiday explained how Antetokounmpo is frugal with his money.



“And he’s also the cheapest guy I know! He’s got all that money, but again, I think it’s just because of where he started. I mean, he really didn’t have any money, and now he’s still living like he doesn’t have any money. You can’t change that.”



Antetokoumpo was the No. 15 pick in the 2013 NBA draft. He came from a family without much money and had to struggle to earn his opportunity. Fast forward five years later and he became one of the rising stars in the NBA. As a result, he kept expanding his game. Antetokounmpo even won two back-to-back MVP awards. When he and Holiday played together, they won the 2021 NBA Finals, off of an amazing performance from Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's ‘cheap' lifestyle comes with humility for the Bucks

However, Antetokounmpo has always been frugal with his money. He's never been one to have flashy things. There are no designer clothes, jewelry, or any other flashy accessories. Despite Antetokounmpo earning over $283 million in NBA contracts, with more on the way thanks to his $175 million supermax extension, he still lives as though he’s on a tight budget.

Most of it is because of his upbringing. As mentioned before, he didn't grow up with a lot of money in Greece. He and his brothers had to work for everything. There's even a story of Antetokounmpo being a street vendor to help support his family. Luckily, that simplicity has translated over to the NBA, and even to the United States.

With players wanting to show off, the Greek Freak does the exact opposite. He lets his game do the talking on the court and it's paid dividends. People can relate to Antetokounmpo as someone who works hard, and always wants to be better. Although he's a near 7-footer, his work ethic is one that most people can strive to have.

His journey is a rare blend of grit, talent, and unwavering values. The character he has is what stands out to his teammates, coaches, and NBA fans alike. Even as the Greek native will keep earning more and more money, his mentality won't change any time soon. As he and the Bucks are gearing for a second NBA title, Antetokounmpo will keep basketball as the main thing throughout the process.