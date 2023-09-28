The Milwaukee Bucks now have the best odds to win the 2024 NBA Finals after trading for Damian Lillard. However, you can also bet on some specific player props for the team's new franchise duo.

Over/under odds for points and assists are available at BetOnline for Lillard and head-to-head in points for the two of them. Since it's based on the entire regular season, it's almost like a futures bet, similar to picking a team for the title odds.

Damian Lillard Assists

Over 6.5: -145

Under 6.5: -145

Odds are exactly the same here for Dame when it comes to assists. Keep in mind, he's averaged 6.7 dimes in his NBA career. Jrue Holiday was the Bucks' best playmaker and he's now gone. Expect Lillard to step up and be the top facilitator in Milwaukee. But, Giannis and Khris Middleton will certainly be important creators, too.

Damian Lillard Points

Over 28.5: +100

Under 28.5: -130

Lillard averaged 25.2 points during his tenure with the Portland Trail Blazers and actually put up a career-best 32.2 points in 2022-23. There are no signs of Dame slowing down. However, he won't be the No. 1 option for the Bucks. That's Antetokounmpo. Regardless, Lillard should still average a minimum of 25 PPG. He and the Greek Freak will form a lethal pick-and-roll duo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Damian Lillard Most Points

Giannis: -160

Lillard: +130

This feels accurate. I simply don't see Dame averaging more points than the franchise cornerstone who is arguably the most unstoppable player in the Association. He'll play second fiddle, but again, Lillard won't be far behind his running mate in the points department.