The Milwaukee Bucks open up the 2024 NBA season on the road as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-76ers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Bucks-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-76ers Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -164

Philadelphia 76ers: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +138

Over: 223.5 (-112)

Under: 223.5 (-108)

How To Watch Bucks vs. 76ers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bucks are heading into this game with a healthy squad. Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Damian Lillard will lead the Bucks into this season as they try to make a run. When these two players played at the same time last season, the Bucks were 44-21. They have a great chance to win this game with both Lillard and Giannis healthy and ready to go.

One major thing to keep in mind is the 76ers will be without Joel Embiid and Paul George in this game. Embiid is dealing with a knee injury, and George hurt his knee in a preseason game. Those are two star players the 76ers have to gameplan without. Tyrese Maxey is a healthy, but he will not be enough to keep up with the Bucks scoring. The 76ers will have nobody to truly stop Giannis or Lillard in this game without George and Embiid.

Last season, the Bucks were fourth in the NBA in scoring at 119 points per game. There is no reason to believe the Bucks will be held below 115 points in this one. Last season, when the Bucks scored at least 115 points, they were 40-10. That is 40 of their 64 regular season wins. If they reach that number again in this one, the Bucks will win and cover the spread.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

As mentioned, the 76ers will not have George or Embiid. However, Tyrese Maxey is a very good player. He had a true breakout season last year, and will look to continue that in this game. Without Embiid last season, Maxey averaged 26.3 points, 5.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. When Maxey scored at least 25 points last season, the 76ers were 25-15. If he can have one of his best games, the 76ers will win.

The Bucks allowed 116.4 points per game last season. They have a lot of the same players this year, so that should not change much. The Bucks want to push the tempo, and shoot early in the clock. That is why they give up some points. The 76ers have to be willing to match that pace Wednesday night. When Philadelphia scored at least 115 points last season, they won 31 of their 47 games. If the 76ers can reach that mark in this game, they will be able to open up the season with a shorthanded win.

Final Bucks-76ers Prediction & Pick

This would have been a fantastic game if the 76ers had their best players available. However, that is just not the case. The Bucks, on the other hand, have their two best players active, and some of their better role players. With that said, I am going to take the Bucks to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well. 3.5 points just seems way too low for this game.

Final Bucks-76ers Prediction & Pick: Bucks -3.5 (-110)