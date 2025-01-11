ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Knicks prediction and pick.

In a pivotal Eastern Conference showdown, the New York Knicks (25-14) host the Milwaukee Bucks (21-16) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. The Knicks enter coming off a blowout loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder, while the Bucks look to continue their recent momentum and extend their winning streak to four in a row. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee, averaging an impressive 31.7 PPG and 11.9 RPG, and is coming off a 41-point outing against the Orlando Magic. Jalen Brunson will be key for the Knicks, looking to bounce back from recent shooting struggles. With both teams fighting for playoff positioning, this matchup promises intense competition and potential playoff preview drama.

Here are the Bucks-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Knicks Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +4 (-112)

Moneyline: +148

New York Knicks: -4 (-108)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Knicks

Time: 3:00 PM ET/12:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, MSG, NBA League Pass

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks are poised to secure a victory against the New York Knicks in their upcoming clash at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. The Bucks' powerhouse lineup is expected to be in full force, with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the charge after coming away with a 41-point dominant performance against the Orlando Magic. Antetokounmpo has been dominant this season, averaging an impressive 31.7 PPG and 11.9 RPG, as he will be the key factor in overwhelming the Knicks' defense. Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton add depth and versatility to the Bucks' offensive arsenal, creating a formidable challenge for the Knicks' perimeter defenders.

While the Knicks have shown strength this season, boasting a 25-14 record, they may struggle to contain Milwaukee's high-powered offense, which averages 112.4 points per game. The Bucks' recent 109-106 victory over the Orlando Magic demonstrates their ability to close out tight games, a crucial skill in high-pressure matchups. Additionally, Milwaukee's improved defense, allowing just 109.9 points per game, matches up well against New York's 116.6 points per game average. With the Bucks' star-studded lineup hitting their stride and showing resilience, they are well-positioned to outpace the Knicks and claim a significant road win on Sunday.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New York Knicks are primed to secure a victory against the Milwaukee Bucks in their upcoming clash at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. The Knicks, boasting a strong 25-14 record, have been a formidable force in the Eastern Conference this season. Their balanced offensive attack, led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 25.2 points and 13.9 rebounds per game, poses a significant challenge for the Bucks' defense. Jalen Brunson's stellar playmaking, contributing 25.1 points and 7.5 assists per game, adds another dimension to the Knicks' offense that Milwaukee may struggle to contain.

Defensively, the Knicks have been impressive, allowing just 110.5 points per game. This slight edge, combined with their home-court advantage at Madison Square Garden, where they hold a 12-6 record, gives New York a crucial upper hand. The Knicks' depth, with players like Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart contributing significantly, provides them with multiple offensive options and defensive versatility. While Giannis Antetokounmpo remains a threat for Milwaukee, the Knicks' team-oriented approach and strong home performance make them favorites to outpace the Bucks and claim a significant victory on Sunday.

Final Bucks-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The highly anticipated matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks (21-16) and the New York Knicks (25-14) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday promises to be an exciting clash of Eastern Conference powerhouses. The Knicks enter the game with a strong home record of 12-6, bolstered by their balanced offensive attack led by Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson. Towns' impressive averages of 25.2 points and 13.9 rebounds per game, coupled with Brunson's 25.1 points and 7.5 assists, give New York a formidable one-two punch. The Knicks' solid defense, allowing just 110.5 points per game will be crucial in containing the Bucks' offensive threats.

Milwaukee, despite recent injury woes, is expected to have their star lineup intact, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton. Antetokounmpo's dominant presence, averaging 31.7 points and 11.9 rebounds per game, will be a key factor. The game is likely to be a close contest, with both teams showcasing their offensive prowess. The Knicks' home-court advantage and superior record give them a slight edge, but the Bucks' star power could turn the tide. Expect a high-scoring affair with the Milwaukee Bucks continuing their momentum on the road extending their winning streak to four in a row covering the spread on Sunday afternoon.

Final Bucks-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks +4 (-112), Over 227.5 (-110)