ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Milwaukee Bucks are north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Raptors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Bucks-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Raptors Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -7 (-114)

Moneyline: -300

Toronto Raptors: +7 (-106)

Moneyline: +240

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Giannis Antetokounmpo is an MVP candidate this season. He leads the NBA with 32.3 points per game, and he is sixth with 11.6 rebounds. Giannis is also shooting an impressive 60.1 percent from the field. In three of his last four games, Giannis has scored at least 30 points. He did not have his best game in the first matchup against the Raptors, but I would not expect that to be the case Monday night. He should have no problem having a great game, and leading the Bucks to a win.

In the first game against the Raptors, the Bucks won by 14 points. They only scored 99 points, but they held the Raptors to just 85. In the second half, the Raptors scored just 82 points. Milwaukee held Toronto to 34.9 percent shooting in the win, and kept the Raptors under 10 made threes. The Raptors really struggled to shoot in that game, and that might be the case Monday night, as well. If Milwaukee can play some good defense, they will win by a large margin.

Toronto has won just one of their last 10 games. They have been very bad on defense in that span. Toronto has allowed 122.5 points per game in their last 10 while scoring only 108.5. In their last five games, the Raptors have scored under 100 points twice, including a 71-point dud against the Boston Celtics. The Raptors lack of scoring is the reason they are not playing well this season, and that is going to continue Monday night.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

In the first game against the Bucks, the Raptors were able to hold them to 99 points. Milwaukee is not the best scoring team on the season, so it is not a huge surprise. They average just 112.1 points per game, and they take the 10th-fewest shots. The Raptors held the Bucks to just 40.4 percent shooting in the first matchup, and they kept Milwaukee to only 12 free throws. That is the type of defensive game the Raptors have to play Monday night. If they can find a way to have a similar game, the Raptors will cover the spread.

RJ Barrett is questionable for Monday's game with an illness. The Raptors need him back if they want any chance to cover the spread, though. Barrett has averaged 22.4 points per game in his last five games. Along with that, he has averaged 7.4 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game. He is playing some great basketball, and the Raptors will need that to continue. If he suits up, the Raptors will have a great chance to cover the spread against the Bucks.

Final Bucks-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The spread seems a little to low in this game. The Bucks are a much better team, and I do not think the Raptors stand a chance. I will take Milwaukee to cover the spread.

Final Bucks-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Bucks -7 (-114)