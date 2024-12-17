We've got the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Cup Final Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts as our winner. The two teams will compete to win it all in the NBA's second annual in-season tournament. The Thunder currently have the best record in the Western Conference and have won nine of their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Bucks currently rank fifth in the East, but have won eight of their last 10. But only one can win it all in the end.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – NBA Cup Final Results According to NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Oklahoma City Thunder will defeat the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2024 NBA Cup Finals 112-111. Both teams fought hard, but in the very end, OKC reigned victorious in the NBA's second ever NBA Cup tournament. The win serves as a great morale boost for a team who's hoping to win it all this year.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL MIL 27 29 21 34 111 OKC 31 24 28 29 112

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was definitely the player of the game, as he scored 55 points in the win. If you've kept up with our prior simulations, this is no surprise, as SGA has been dominant in this series. His efforts paid off as he posted ridiculous numbers throughout the tournament. He also earned two steals and two blocks in the win.

As for Milwaukee, Damian Lillard was the only player to surpass 30 points. He dropped 35, but also turned the ball over twice. Giannis Antetokounmpo only scored 19 points, and missed the potential game-winning shot in the end. Overall, he was fairly disappointing and didn't play well enough in the loss. But at least this isn't the playoffs for Milwaukee.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Bucks STAT Thunder 43/94 (46%) Field Goals 44/87 (51%) 16/45 (36%) Three Pointers 8/21 (38%) 9/10 (90%) Free Throws 16/21 (76%) 10 Offensive Rebounds 6 42 Defensive Rebounds 42 7 Steals 6 0 Blocks 3 9 (8) Turnovers (Points Off) 8 (14) 13 Team Fouls 5

4 Biggest Lead 10 24:29 Time of Possession 23:29

With the win, the Thunder win the second-ever NBA Cup in league history. But the season isn't over now, as they'll look to win it all in the playoffs this year. And while the Bucks lose now, they'll hope to rebound and make a bigger splash in the postseason.

That wraps up our Bucks vs. Thunder NBA Cup Results according to NBA 2K25. If you want more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, take a look at all the rewards you can earn in NBA 2K25 Season 3. Lastly, make sure to tune into the latest episodes of NBA 2KTV to earn some free VC.

Update: The simulation was created on Sunday, December 16th, 2024. We adjusted the roster based on that day's injury report.

Lastly for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.