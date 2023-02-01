Tom Brady’s Instagram story included celebratory moments with him and teammates from the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady posted photos of him with former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski following one of his six Super Bowl wins with New England. He posted another photo of him celebrating with Gronkowski in a Bucs uniform just a few photos later before moving on to a selfie with Peyton Manning, a photo with former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians smoking a cigar and other photos of him with his family and friends from across his NFL career.

Brady thanked everyone who impacted his 23-year football career when he suddenly announced his retirement in a short video he posted to Twitter. The 45-year-old quarterback jokingly said he only had one chance to write an emotional retirement essay, one he had already used when he announced his first retirement exactly one year ago.

“Thank you guys so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me,” Tom Brady said. “My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

The former 6th-round pick out of Michigan spent 20 seasons with the Patriots and three with the Buccaneers, winning seven Super Bowls and earning 15 Pro Bowl selections across his lengthy NFL career. He threw for over 89,000 passing yards and just under 650 passing touchdowns in his career, according to Pro Football Reference.

On top of his seven rings, Tom Brady retires with five Super Bowl Most Valuable Player awards, three league MVPs and spots on the NFL’s all-2000’s and all-2010’s teams. He was one of eight unanimous selections to the 2010s All-Decade team, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.