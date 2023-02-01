The NFL world has received some shocking news from Tom Brady on Wednesday morning, as the star Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has announced that he will be retiring from the NFL once again this offseason. Unlike last year, though, it seems like Brady is retiring for good, putting an end to the most storied football career the league has ever seen.

By now, Brady’s list of accomplishments are widely known by most football fans. He is the greatest winner the sport has ever seen, and the amount of accolades and achievements he has accumulated throughout his career is unprecedented. When you look at the big ones, and there are quite a few, it’s abundantly clear that Brady is retiring as the greatest NFL player of all time.

Tom Brady's 23-season career: – 7x Super Bowl Champion

– 5x Super Bowl MVP

– 3x League MVP

– 89,214 regular season passing yards (1st all time)

– 649 regular season TDs (1st all time)

– 13,400 Playoff passing yards (1st all time)

– 88 playoff TDs (1st all time) pic.twitter.com/sW05kBRP91 — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2023

What Brady has accomplished throughout his career, spent primarily with the New England Patriots and then the Buccaneers, has never been seen before, and chances are, it never will be seen again. Brady was able to constantly win in a league that is built for parity, and in the process, he managed to make almost every key NFL passing record his own.

There’s no doubt that Brady will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and even if you hate him, you cannot deny his status as the greatest football player to ever grace the NFL. This list of accomplishments alone makes for quite a resume, and this doesn’t even scratch the surface of what Brady achieved during his career. It has been public knowledge for quite some time, but Brady will leave the NFL as its undisputed GOAT.