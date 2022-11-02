Buffalo Bills: 3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Jets

With the Buffalo Bills getting ready to travel to face the surprising New York Jets on Sunday, a lot of eyes will be on this division clash. Ahead of the Bills-Jets matchup, it is time for some Bills Week 9 bold predictions.

Buffalo is coming off four consecutive wins, including important ones against the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. Last week, the team defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-17 after its bye week. With a 6-1 record, the Bills find themselves at the top of the AFC East.

On the other side, New York’s four-game winning streak was snapped with a 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots. Still, the Jets are 5-3 with hopes of making the postseason. With just one game left before their bye week, a win is crucial.

A division contest is always a key moment of a team’s season. With all that in mind, here are three bold predictions for the Bills as they face the Jets on Sunday for a Week 9 game.

3. Buffalo’s defense intercepts Zach Wilson at least twice

While Buffalo’s offense deserves its praise, the defensive unit also deserves some attention. The Bills have one of the best defenses in the league, which could play an important role on Sunday.

Against the Packers, the unit showed some of its abilities. Linebacker Matt Milano picked off Aaron Rodgers, and Buffalo had two sacks and four tackles for loss. Additionally, the Bills recorded six pass deflections and four quarterback hits.

For the season, Buffalo’s defense leads the NFL interceptions with 11. It has also allowed only five successful fourth-down attempts out of 12 from its opponents.

On the other hand, New York is in the bottom five in the league with eight thrown interceptions. In five games this year, quarterback Zach Wilson has completed 54.9% of his passes for just three touchdowns against five picks. He failed to throw for a score in three opportunities.

Since Wilson’s passing is still a work in progress, Buffalo’s defense could take some advantage. The Bills should hold the Jets to a few points, plus force some turnovers. Because of that, the bold prediction is that Buffalo will pick Wilson off at least twice.

2. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs will connect for 100+ yards, at least one touchdown

One of the main reasons why Buffalo is 6-1 is Josh Allen. The quarterback has completed 65.5% of his pass attempts for 2,198 yards and 19 touchdowns against six interceptions. He has also added 306 yards on the ground for two scores. Allen’s display is even getting him some MVP buzz across the league.

But his success is also thanks to Stefon Diggs. The wide receiver has a catch rate of 75.3% for 764 yards. His seven receiving touchdowns are tied for the best mark in the NFL this season. Notably, Diggs has five 100-yard games, including the last three.

Versus the Packers, he managed to register 108 yards on just eight targets and six receptions, an average of 13.5 yards per catch. For the season, Diggs is averaging 13.9 yards. He is leading the Bills with 55 catches and 73 targets.

With Diggs as the clear WR1 in Buffalo, plus his Pro Bowl-level performances, the team can certainly continue its strong showing. Because of the connection that Allen and Diggs have, the bold prediction is that the duo will connect for 100-plus yards and at least one touchdown on Sunday, keeping the wideout’s streak alive for another week.

1. Bills grab a blowout victory over New York

At the end of the day, the Bills are one of the current powerhouses in the NFL and a Super Bowl contender. The team has the second-best record in the league, just behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Both the offense and the defense are among the best in the NFL. Allen is just one touchdown behind the league’s leader Patrick Mahomes. The Bills have scored 24 total touchdowns, the third-highest mark this year. The defense is in the top three after allowing just 665 rushing yards across seven games.

Unfortunately for the Jets, this will likely be a problem. They have the worst completion rate in the league with 57.2%, and Wilson started the season on the sidelines recovering from a knee injury.

All things considered, especially Buffalo’s momentum and Allen’s MVP-worthy season, the Bills should come out with a win on Sunday. More than that, Buffalo has a good chance of blowing New York out. In 2022, the Bills have already won three games by at least 21 points, including a 31-10 victory over the reigning Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams in the season opener.

The bold prediction is that the Bills will go off against the Jets. Combining the elite defense with the Allen-Diggs duo, Buffalo should open a comfortable lead early on and maintain it for the rest of the contest.