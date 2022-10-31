The Buffalo Bills had a successful homestand as they defeated the visiting Green Bay Packers, 27-17, in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This sixth win kept the Bills at solo first place in the entire AFC. They are a game ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans. Here we will look at Josh Allen and three other Bills most responsible for their Week 8 win vs. the Packers.

The Bills improved to 6-1 on the season after defeating the Packers on Sunday night. Buffalo came in as a heavy favorite and made quick work of their opponents. With Josh Allen at the helm, the Bills stormed out to a 24-7 lead at halftime and never really looked back. Meanwhile, this defeat drops Green Bay to 3-5 on the season. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have now lost four games in a row.

As dominant as Buffalo was, its defense had no clear answer for the Packers’ rushing game. However, the Bills offense was putting up touchdowns so quickly that it didn’t seem to matter anyway. Keep in mind as well that Green Bay’s passing game struggling big time.

The Bills will next prepare for a journey to East Rutherford to face the Jets in a Week 9 clash at MetLife Stadium.

4. RB Devin Singletary

The Bills’ 153 rushing yards were a single-game season best in the 2022-23 season. Not surprisingly, Devin Singletary topped all rushers with 67 yards on 15 attempts. He rushed for 51 yards in the first half alone. Credit also goes to the offensive line for creating some rushing opportunities for Singletary and backup James Cook.

This is the second game in a row where Singletary has tallied over 60 yards on the ground. With rumors swirling about the Bills possibly targeting a running back during the trade deadline, it’s good to see Singletary putting in the work. Still, he has yet to find the endzone this season.

3. DE Greg Rousseau

Star Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was sacked twice by the Bills in this game. Tim Settle had his first sack of the season while Greg Rousseau tagged his fifth. Take note that Buffalo has produced at least two sacks in each of its first seven games this season. That’s the second-longest stretch in franchise history.

For his part, Rousseau continued to do what he does best. He bounced back after having no sacks in the Bills’ previous game to find and wrap Rodgers up here. Rousseau also added two QB hits and one tackle for loss in a very good showing. He was the anchor of a really tough offensive line in this game.

2. WR Stefon Diggs

The broadcast showed Bills receiver Stefon Diggs joking around with several Packers defenders before kickoff. When the match started, however, Diggs was no longer kidding around. He was dead serious in picking apart the Packers secondary en route to another strong performance.

The 28-year-old recorded 100+ yards for the fourth straight game. Diggs had 108 receiving yards on six receptions in this contest. He also added a 26-yard touchdown, which was so good to watch.

Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs for a 26-yard TD 🚨 pic.twitter.com/8B11EgPv3f — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 31, 2022

He also matched his longest reception of the season with a 53-yard catch in the second period. It’s, therefore, not surprising that Diggs was one of the focal points in this game. He was the only Bills receiver to break the 50-yard mark. Additionally, he controlled 39.6 percent of the air yards and 32 percent of the targets. Diggs also had some interesting words to say after the game.

1. QB Josh Allen

Buffalo has remained one of the most dangerous attacks in the NFL. The Bills just terrify opposing defenses anytime star QB Josh Allen drops back to pass. He just seems perpetually capable of blowing any game wide open with a flick of his wrist on any given play. In this game against no less than the reigning MVP, Allen displayed his own MVP potential. Oh, and they won, too.

Allen’s full skill set was on full display as early as the Bills’ opening touchdown drive of the night. He gained 20 yards on the ground to put Buffalo on the 1-yard line. Only two plays later, he used his mobility again to keep the play alive before finding Dawson Knox for a floater in the endzone.

In this emphatic win, Allen completed 13 of his 25 passes for 218 yards. He also added two touchdowns. The chinks in his armor were two late interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 49 yards.

He was just plainly unstoppable. He was solid in the air and was like a freight train when taking it on the ground. The Bills may not be undefeated unlike the Philadelphia Eagles, but Josh Allen is clearly the best football player right now on the planet.