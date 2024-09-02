The Buffalo Bills are gearing up to start the 2024 NFL season, and after an intriguing offseason headlined by several departures, they are once again hoping to contend in the AFC.

The Bills were in a cap crunch this offseason, leading to many departures, although the most notable departure is Stefon Diggs, who was traded to the Houston Texans. Despite many changes, the core pieces of the Bills are still in place with Brandon Beane running things as general manager, Sean McDermott as head coach, and Josh Allen as quarterback. There are some conflicting views on the Bills this season, although there is still plenty of talent.

With that being said, let's get to the four bold predictions for the Bills in the 2024 NFL season.

Bills defense ranks top 10 despite departures

Players like Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Tre'Davious White, Leonard Floyd and others departed the Bills this offseason, and Matt Milano is scheduled to miss time again after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 5 last season. Despite that, the expectation should still be for the Bills to hold their own defensively.

Sean McDermott catches some flack as head coach of the Bills, but he often does not get credit for his ability to scheme a quality defense. There still are some decent pieces on that side of the ball, enough so that McDermott can construct a top 10 unit.

Keon Coleman leads Bills in TD receptions

With Diggs on the way out, some new weapons will have to step up in Buffalo, and it seems that there was a clear intention when it came to the selection of wide receiver Keon Coleman.

Josh Allen will likely lean on tight end Dalton Kincaid a lot this season, and he might even be the main option in the passing game. Someone like Khalil Shakir already has an established connection with Allen as well. However, Keon Coleman presents something Allen has never had in a receiver before, a bigger body he could throw it up to in the red zone.

Some quotes in training camp from Allen indicate that is how the Bills will use Coleman. Allen should enjoy finally having a receiver he can just throw the ball up to and not have to have perfect placement to complete the pass. Expect him to give Coleman plenty of chances in the red zone, and expect the rookie wide receiver to lead the Bills in touchdown receptions.

Josh Allen wins MVP

Some might be surprised at this prediction, given the departure of Allen's former top target in Stefon Diggs. However, last season, Diggs' role in the Bills offense was diminished, and Allen played his best football when he was distributing the ball more evenly. Diggs was massive and even necessary for Allen's development years ago, but his departure means that Allen will not have a receiver that he feels like he needs to force the ball to at times.

Allen gets himself into trouble at times making aggressive throws, which is why he had the 18 interceptions last season, but many of those were not very hurtful, as they were deep throws down the field, often on third down and long. The Coleman addition should help Allen find success on a few more of those plays this year as well, because as mentioned before, perfect ball placement is not needed.

A Josh Allen that is distributing the ball to everyone on the offense is dangerous. Expect a huge year for him because of that, while the lack of a true number one option could result in him winning the MVP. Regardless, Allen should end up as firmly the second best quarterback in the league behind Patrick Mahomes in the eyes of most after this season.

Bills suffer painful exit to Chiefs again

While much of the predictions here indicate that the Bills will not fall off like others are predicting this season, the departing players will be felt at some point this season. Expect that to be felt in big games against the top teams this season, especially in the playoffs.

There are several contenders in the AFC this season, but the Chiefs have been the team that Buffalo has not been able to beat. Expect those two to match up in the playoffs again this year, and for Kansas City to win a nail biter once again. The Bills might overcome that hurdle at some point, but do not expect this to be the year.