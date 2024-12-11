ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have been two of the best in the entire NFL. The Bills are coming off a close loss to the Rams, while the Lions have won 11 games in a row entering this game. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bills-Lions prediction and pick.

Bills-Lions Last Game – Matchup History

The Bills have won four straight in this series. They last played in 2022, and the Bills won on the road in Detroit, 28-25. The last time the Lions won was back in 2006 at home. They lost previous games in 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022. This matchup is between two of the best in the NFL and could be a Super Bowl preview.

Overall Series: Bills lead 7-4-1

Here are the Bills-Lions NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bills-Lions Odds

Buffalo Bills: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +114

Detroit Lions: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 54.5 (-105)

Under: 54.5 (-115)

How to Watch Bills vs. Lions

Time: 4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT

TV: CBS

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bills have been great this season and led by their offense. They average 355 yards per game and are scoring 30.5 points per game. They are 10th in total offense and second in scoring. The offense is tied to how Josh Allen plays this year because he has been an MVP-caliber player this season. He has 3,033 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 64.1% completion percentage. The receiving corps has been balanced and improved as the season continues. Khalil Shakir has been solid in the receiving corps and leads 735 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 65 receptions. Thanks to Josh Allen and James Cook, the running game has been solid. Allen has 416 yards and nine touchdowns on 80 carries, and Cook has 723 yards and 11 touchdowns on 157 carries. This Bills offense will be able to score on the Lions' defense. The Lions have been solid but are dealing with injuries entering this matchup. Josh Allen and this offense should have no issues scoring on this offense.

The Bills' defense has been solid this season. They allow 332 yards per game and 20.6 points per game. They have been great against the pass but not as good against the run. They are allowing 208.9 yards through the air and 123.1 yards on the ground. The defense has talent, too, with Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, and AJ Epenesa up front. Then, Matt Milano is great in the middle, and Rasul Douglas, Damar Hamlin, and Taylor Rapp are the big standouts in the secondary. This defense is the biggest key against a Lions team and has shown that they can score at will. The Bills need their defense to step up because they have the talent to slow the Lions down, but it will not be easy, especially on the road in Detroit.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Detroit Lions and their offense have been one of the best units in the NFL. They average 394.8 yards and 32.1 points per game. They are second in total offense and first in scoring in the entire league. Their balance on offense has been the biggest key this year. Through the air, Jared Goff has 3,265 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, with a 72.4% completion percentage. The receiving corps has also been great because it has been very balanced. Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown are the top two weapons in the passing game. Williams has 710 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 39 receptions, while St. Brown has 863 yards and nine touchdowns on 81 receptions. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery have been great two-headed monsters in the backfield. Montgomery has 771 yards and 12 touchdowns on 180 carries, and Gibbs has 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns on 178 carries. The Lions have so many weapons on offense, so they should be able to move the ball and score on the Bills. The Lions have been a wrecking ball on offense, and it won't change in this game against the Bills at home.

The Lions' defense has quietly been solid this year. They are allowing 318.6 total yards and 18 points per game. They have struggled against the pass but are fifth in the NFL against the run. They allow 224.7 yards through the air and then 93.9 yards on the ground. This defense has playmakers like Za'Darius Smith and DJ Reader up front and Jack Campbell in the middle. Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph, and Terrion Arnold have also been the keys in the secondary school. This defense has been dealing with many injuries, which might be their kryptonite in this matchup against Josh Allen and the Bills. They have the keys to slow down this high-powered offense, but it might be their biggest challenge this year.

Final Bills-Lions Prediction & Pick

The Lions have been rolling and are playing like the best team in the NFL, while the Bills were just upset on the road against the Rams. That is exactly why the Bills are the pick in this game. Josh Allen is the best player in this game and is coming off a career game against the Rams. The Lions have looked good, but not as good as recently, playing some closer games, especially these last two weeks. The Bills get back on track and not just cover but win on the road in a statement of a game.

Final Bills-Lions Prediction & Pick: Buffalo Bills +2.5 (-110)