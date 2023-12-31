As the Bills are technically still in contention for the AFC East, all they need to do is handle business.

There is no doubt that the Buffalo Bills are in for an interesting next couple of weeks in terms of their position in the playoffs, their final two games, and even their chances at the AFC East. It all starts tomorrow in the Bills Week 17 matchup where they face the New England Patriots.

While the Bills play the Patriots tomorrow afternoon, the Miami Dolphins will be facing the Baltimore Ravens. If the Dolphins win, they take the AFC East crown, but that is easier said than done when you're facing the Ravens who just took down the San Francisco 49ers.

Just to put out the honesty, the Bills need to handle business against New England and really, they should come out of this game with a dominating win. If they win and then the Dolphins lose, the battle for the division will be decided in Week 18 when the two face each other in Miami Gardens.

How it came to this point is all in the fault of Buffalo for dropping some sluggish and bad performances earlier in the season. However, it is a waste of time to always look in the rear view mirror, you have to look forward and focus on the game ahead. That means, do not underestimate the Patriots, despite their 4-11 record.

With that being said, let's move on to our Bills bold predictions for Week 17 against the Patriots:

Bills offense in sync

If you believe the Bills forgot about the Patriots beating them earlier in the season, then you are gladly mistaken. Even though the Patriots are inferior to the Bills on paper, the team will not overlook the Patriots and have their best offensive showcase of the season.

They will score the most points they have had all season, eclipsing 50 points against head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots defense. Fans will get to see the best connection between Bills quarterback Josh Allen and star wide receiver Stefon Diggs as well as an impressive performance from talented running back James Cook.

It is all going to start in the trenches for the offense as the line is going to dominate the opposing defensive line, giving time for Allen to thrash the secondary and especially for Cook to pierce through the holes. Even though Christmas passed, it is going to feel like the holiday as a ton of Bills players will receive presents or in this case, touchdowns.

Defense will dominate the Patriots

While divisional games are usually competitive, this will absolutely not be right from the get-go, the Patriots offense is going to struggle. New England goes through a quarterback controversy every week, any of them will not be able to handle the noise inside Highmark Stadium.

It was a fine night for quarterback and former Western Kentucky Bailey Zappe, but he was facing a Denver Broncos team that has been going through a ton of drama since the start of the season. Now they are facing a Bills team that is at its peak and is hungry to get a great spot in the playoffs.

Bills win and prepare to win another division crown

While the Bills beating the Patriots really is not the most bold prediction of all time, did anybody expect Buffalo to still be in contention for the AFC East still?

Listen, the Dolphins are still a really good team, but it is hard to ask any team to travel to Baltimore and beat the Ravens as they are playing their best football. This means that it will come down to a Week 18 showdown where the Bills have a chance to win the AFC East crown once again.

The last time Buffalo and Miami faced off, it was in Week 4 where the Bills stifled the Dolphins and blew them out at home, 48-20. However, this time, the game will be inside Hard Rock Stadium, where Miami is 7-1. It's going to be a tough, intense, but fun game at the end of the day,