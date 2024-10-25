Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a new weapon, and that impacts the way the team is viewed in a favorite role. With a Buffalo Bills Week 8 game scheduled against the Seattle Seahawks, it’s a game with NFL playoff implications. Ahead of the Bills-Seahawks game, we’ll be making our Bills Week 8 bold predictions.

The Bills stand at 5-2, atop the AFC East standings. The Seahawks are 4-3, leading a tight race in the NFC West.

And who else but Josh Allen would lead the way for our bold predictions?

Bills QB Josh Allen will throw three TD passes

Of course, to hit for that many scoring strikes, Allen will need to get out of the gates early. And that’s the main plan for this week’s game and others moving forward, according to buffalobills.com.

“Getting off to a fast start is our utmost important thing going forward,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “It starts with having a good week of practice, then going out and executing the game plan. It feels like when we go back and watch the film, it's a lot of self-inflicted stuff. It's something we're looking to clean up.”

Look for Allen to spread it around, hitting three different receivers, perhaps one for Amari Cooper, one for Khalil Shakir, and one for Keon Coleman or Dalton Kincaid. The addition of Cooper means Allen’s other weapons get more chances to find open seams. It’s likely going to lead to the Bills offense taking off in the second half of the season.

Amari Cooper will catch a 40-plus-yard TD for Bills

It’s game No. 2 in Cooper’s career in Buffalo, and the Bills don’t want to waste time establishing him as a threat. He may not be the NFL’s best deep threat, but if the Bills make teams worry about it, Cooper becomes better for intermediate throws. So look for Allen to take a shot to Cooper.

Even though the Seahawks have a good defense, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky said he believes Allen and his offense will have the opportunity for big plays, according to the Buffalo Bills YouTube page.

“I would be very aggressive throwing the ball down the field, (and) I would live in a ton of play action,” Orlovsky said about what he would do if he created the game plan. “I don't think this front can get after Josh on a consistent basis nearly enough on those downs where they can minimize the big plays down field.”

Cooper said he’s ready to fit in, according to espn.com.

“Yeah, of course. I mean, I think that's why they traded for me,” Cooper said. “Definitely ready for an increased role, definitely ready for more opportunities. I'm ready to pounce on it.”