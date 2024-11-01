Newly acquired Amari Cooper missed practice Wednesday, but the Buffalo Bills are positioning themselves nicely for an early clinching of a playoff berth. With a Buffalo Bills Week 9 game scheduled against the Miami Dolphins, it’s an AFC East rivalry. Ahead of the Bills-Dolphins game, we’ll be making our Bills Week 9 bold predictions.

And could you have a bold prediction without mentioning Josh Allen? Probably not.

The Bills enter with a record of 6-2, and they are 3-0 at home with this game being in their neck of the woods. The Dolphins limp forward with a 2-5 record in a season decimated by injuries — although quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the lineup.

Bills QB Josh Allen will light up Dolphins with 4 TDs

It’s not going to be pretty for the Dolphins. Allen has a career record of 11-2 against the Dolphins and rarely shows mercy. He has topped 300 yards five times and 400 twice. Also, he has racked up 39 touchdowns (34 passing).

Allen might account for two of those four predicted scores with his feet. That’s true even though he’s running less this year, according to Next Gen Stats via buffalobills.com and Fox Sports Eric Williams.

“Allen has averaged just 1.0 designed run per game after having averaged at least 1.8 designed runs per game in every other season of his career,” Williams wrote. “He has carried the ball just seven times for 23 yards on designed runs, scoring a touchdown and three first downs. He's averaging a career-low 3.3 yards per carry on such attempts.”

No problem exists with Bills offensive line

The Bills' offensive line remains a strong point. Heading into the season, C Connor McGovern moved from left guard to center and David Edwards slid in as a starter at left guard. Through eight games, this group has played every game together. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady said the line is great, according to buffalobills.com.

“I think all five of those guys together, it's a great room that we have top to bottom,” offensive coordinator Joe Brady said on Monday.

And Allen said he loves the guys in front of him.

“It's a very smart group,” Allen said. “They communicate very well. They work very well together. We're doing really good things in the run game and the pass protection game right now. But honestly, they care so much. They care about me. They care about our running backs. They're following the ball. They're picking guys up off the ground. It's as solid and as good as a group I've ever been around. I love those guys, and they love us right back. And it shows in how they play the game.”

McDermott joined right in step.

“I think they're doing a really good job, I really do,” McDermott said. “I think we've got five guys up there that are all reading the same book week to week, play to play, and that's important. The communication that takes place on the practice field in the meeting room with coach Kromer and coach Gund and Millie in there as well it's really one voice but it's a consistent message across the board which is important.”

The Bills will pick off Tua Tagovailoa and sack him three times

Buffalo likes to get after the quarterback. They’ve had five games with multiple sacks, including against Tagovailoa earlier this season.

Still, the Bills know what Tagvailoa is capable of doing.

“Obviously getting their quarterback Tua back helps,” Allen said. “They've got some real, real playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. I know their record doesn't indicate it, but they're playing really good football right now. So, we got to be ready for whatever they can throw at us. Got to have a good week of practice and again, make adjustments in game and go from there.”

McDermott said the Dolphins are back to their explosive selves. He said his team isn’t looking at the record. Bills edge rusher A.J. Epenesa said Tagovailoa presents problems.

“Having Tua back is great for them,” Epenesa said. “They kind of reopen their playbook. They have a lot of timing and things that they work on very well. And he's kind of their key guy, where all their timing goes through him. We better show up to play because they're a talented team.”

The Bills could get a boost from the return of Von Miller, who returns after a four-game suspension. Miller said he’s ready to go.

“I honestly feel like I'm in better shape than I was when I left,” Miller said. “I'd rather just be at practice. But the conditioning is more effective, like just running and just focusing on that. And the football stuff will come.”