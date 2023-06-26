The Chicago Bulls had a fairly uneventful 2023 NBA Draft, although they did make a trade into the second round to nab Julian Phillips out of the University of Tennessee. A flier on Phillips will be interesting to watch come the start of the season, but for now Bulls fans and members alike will be focusing on NBA free agency. The primary position the Bulls need to target for the rest of the offseason is point guard. With the continuing uncertainty surrounding Lonzo Ball, the Bulls need to do more to shore up the starting point guard position in case Ball never becomes the player they expected him to be. He hasn't played in a game since January 2022, and there are still no updates on whether or not he will be available in this upcoming season. With all of that being said, the Bulls must use NBA free agency with eyes wide open in regards to their future point guard, or simply supplementing the position in general. This is why the Bulls primary targets in NBA free agency should be Patrick Beverley, Derrick Rose, and Gabe Vincent.

Out of Beverley, Rose and Vincent, the Bulls will be looking to retain Beverley while bringing in Rose and Vincent from elsewhere. None of these three guys figure to insert themselves into the upper echelon of NBA point guards next season, but each would be a valuable add for one of the weaker positions on the Bulls. Chicago will continue to rely on Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan as long as those two are in Chicago, so adding a point guard who can help the facilitate the offense for them is key. If they don't do more to solidify the point guard spot in NBA free agency, the Bulls could be looking at another disappointing season. Patrick Beverley and Gabe Vincent would be really solid targets, while Derrick Rose would be great for sentimental value for the fans.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Patrick Beverley

The Bulls need to attempt to resign Patrick Beverley and keep him from leaving to play elsewhere in NBA free agency. His arrival last season helped the Bulls see a resurgence in the second half of the season, and he definitely fills an instigating presence that the Bulls don't have otherwise. Not to mention, he forms one of the best defensive duos on the perimeter in the NBA with him and Alex Caruso on the court, which could prove lethal for opposing teams with the two playing together for another season. Patrick Beverley is by no means a great scorer, but he fits the identity the Bulls currently have and is a great role player on this roster.

The Bulls are not going to be a threat by being a great offensive team with the current firepower they have. They will have to continue to win games next year by playing fundamental basketball with few turnovers, as well as playing very solid on the defensive end. Beverley fits this formula, which looks like the most likely trajectory for this Bulls team next season. They don't figure to add a superstar scorer, so relying on defense will be massive again. This is why the Bulls should make resigning Patrick Beverley in NBA free agency a priority.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gabe Vincent

Gabe Vincent would be the perfect mid-level signing for the Bulls that wouldn't break the bank but would certainly help their guard play next season. Vincent showed that he is a very good shooter in the postseason, something the Bulls are desperately missing at the point guard position. Not to mention, the Bulls are still trying to contend, so adding a player like Vincent would be huge given the postseason reliability he displayed. Vincent will also not demand the price tag that many of the bigger point guards will on the NBA free agent market, and the Bulls are unlikely to want to make a huge investment in the position given the current state of the roster. For his price, Gabe Vincent is definitely a target for the Bulls in NBA free agency.

Another reason Vincent is a solid idea for the Bulls in free agency is that he is just about to enter his prime at 27-years-old. If the Bulls are trying to win with this current core but don't want to spend too much on a point guard, Vincent is the perfect value addition. With the chance that Lonzo Ball does return this season, Vincent would be perfect until that point and the two would complement each other well on the court. Once NBA free agency gets going, the Bulls need to try and go after Gabe Vincent.

Derrick Rose

Adding Derrick Rose in NBA free agency would be primarily sentimental, but it would be the right thing to do for this current Bulls regime. Overall, the Bulls need to be honest with themselves in the fact that this current core is not going to contend and they are not going to attract any big name free agents right now. They also don't have enough assets to trade for a star and keep guys like LaVine and DeRozan, so they are really not in a great space right now. The smartest thing to do would be to save money and just try to compete for the time being, and giving a minimal contract to Derrick Rose would allow for that while appeasing fans.

Derrick Rose is an absolute fan favorite in Chicago and will be seeing his career come to a close relatively soon. It would be a fairytale ending for him to land in Chicago and finish his career with the Bulls. Not to mention, he would be able to actually have a role in Chicago given their lack of star power at the guard position, so Rose could endear himself to Bulls fans one more time before he retires. Although signing Derrick Rose in NBA free agency would not be primarily to help the Bulls win games, it would be a good move by the organization and indicate that the front office understands this current roster is not good enough.