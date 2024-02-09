Bulls' Arturas Karnisovas still has playoff hopes

Chicago Bulls fans are experiencing a case of deja vu after the front office decided not to make any moves at the NBA trade deadline yet again. Neither the expiring contract of DeMar DeRozan nor the growing interest in Alex Caruso and Andre Drummond was enough to convince management to finally press the reset button and build for the future.

The Bulls' 24-27 record and ninth-place standing in the East could have logically made them sellers, but they clearly have a different notion about their ceiling than most of the viewing public. The official explanation for Thursday's idleness will leave many even more baffled.

“We didn't see anything that would make us better,” executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. “We would take a step back, which we didn't want. We want to compete for the playoffs.”

Is there reason for Bulls brass to be optimistic right now?

The first step to solving a problem is admitting there is one. That famous quote is obviously lost on Karnisovas and the organization. Despite possessing an impressive crop of talent, the Bulls are not making any headway in the East. Injuries have prevented them from reaching their peak, which is closer to their 46-36 effort in the 2021-22 season, but who is to say everything is going to start aligning now.

Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball might never return to being core members of a postseason squad and DeRozan could leave for nothing in free agency. Wishful thinking is not a feasible strategy. The main purpose it could serve is creating further distrust among exasperated fans.

Of course, this negative outlook could be decisively discredited if Chicago finishes the year strong, re-signs DeMar DeRozan, continues to witness the development of breakout guard Coby White and receives stalwart production from the injured Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball next year.

That is a lot that must go right in order for this current roster to validate the faith of Arturas Karnisovas and Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf. The team currently trails the 18-33 Memphis Grizzlies in the second quarter at time of print.