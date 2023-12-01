Bulls guard Alex Caruso made a big play that Bulls and other NBA fans are going crazy about on NBA Twitter.

The Chicago Bulls managed to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime in a game that almost ended after the first 48 minutes.

The Bulls got incredible performances from Coby White and Nikola Vucevic on the evening as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks fell short in Chi-Town.

Caruso was listed in the latest Bulls-Lakers trade rumors prior to the game along with DeMar DeRozan. Bulls Coach Billy Donovan broke down the team's mistakes that have been haunting the defense lately.

On Thursday, Bulls fans and NBA fans alike were treated to an incredible moment with the game winding down to its thrilling conclusion in the Windy City.

Caruso came off of a pick and drilled a three-pointer with perfect form from beyond the arc. The crowd went wild as a Bulls announcer exclaimed in joy over what he had just witnessed.

Fans reacted in a variety of hilarious ways on Thursday.

HES A MONSTER pic.twitter.com/WBRbqp1K6c — Ross Pins (@chisportsross) December 1, 2023

“I wanna be Alex Caruso when I grow up,” another fan said.

“Best game of the season,” another said.

“This is just so amazing man,” another fan added.

Still other fans joked about the “emotional abuse” the Bulls had put them through because of the intensity and closeness of the game. The Bulls ended up winning by a final score of 120-113 on the evening as Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 26 points.

Vucevic had 29 points for the Bulls while Coby White added 23 points.

DeRozan did not play, adding to the impressive nature of the Bulls' win. Next up for Chicago is a Saturday home matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans.