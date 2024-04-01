The Chicago Bulls are currently hanging tight to the nine-seed in the Eastern Conference and they're hoping they can close this season strong and claim their play-in tournament spot. They notched a massive win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in their last game, but it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for PG Alex Caruso, who blew-out his Nike Kobe sneakers during the win. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content.
The Chicago Bulls defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-101 in their most recent game as they continue their hunt for the upcoming playoffs. DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso led the way with 27 and 21, respectively, while Caruso hit a season-high 7-8 from three-point land. His shooting was so hot, in fact, that he burned right through his favorite Kobe sneakers.
Blew out my pair of Kobe 4 fade to blacks.. who’s got some size 13’s I can buy??👀🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/aqjS6kpHE5
— Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) April 1, 2024
Like many NBA hoopers of today, Alex Caruso opts for the Nike Kobe as his go-to shoes for the biggest games. He's been wearing the Nike Kobe 4 ‘Fade to Black' for the better part of a year and clearly they've carried some sort of good luck for him. It wasn't quite as dramatic as Zion Williamson busting out of his Nikes during his freshman year at Duke, but clearly it was a bittersweet moment for Caruso as he had to retire his trusty sneakers.
Alex Caruso worked so hard guarding Anthony Edwards tonight that he blew out the entire sole of his left shoe.
It was a lucky pair — the Kobe 4 ‘Fade to Black’ — that he maybe played past their prime: “I gotta retire them now.”
Closed out in a pair of Torrey Craig’s shoes. pic.twitter.com/0ZGkcYLMMJ
— Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) April 1, 2024
In a humble interview, Caruso credits having to guard Anthony Edwards all game for the destruction of his shoes. He had to finish the game in a spare pair of teammate Torrey Craig's sneakers, but now Caruso is urging fans to help him find another pair of Nike Kobe 4's in his size.
While fans quickly took towards social media to offer-up their Size 13 pairs of Nike Kobe's, Caruso should expect to pay a premium on the resell market if he wants the kicks back in his rotation. Current Size 13 pairs are fetching upwards of $1,300 on places like StockX and many aftermarket sites don't even carry the sneaker. If it were up to Caruso, someone would be on the phone from Nike trying to send him another fresh pair.
Does anyone out there have a Size 13 Nike Kobe 4 ‘Fade to Black'? Hit up Alex Caruso!