The Chicago Bulls are getting closer to the end of the regular season, and it is looking like they are going to be in the play-in tournament for a second year in a row. The Bulls currently have just 10 games remaining this season, and they would have to fall seven games in the standings to mis out on the play-in tournament. It would take a historical collapse for that happen, but if Chicago wants to have any success in the play-in tournament, they will need to clean things up.
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan talked last week about how fouling and giving up offensive rebounds are hurting them. Chicago knows what they have to do to get better, but they are struggling to do those things, and on Monday night, it cost them against one of the worst teams in the NBA, the Washington Wizards. The Bulls lost to the Wizards at home, 107-105, and Donovan knows that the team has to play much better down the stretch if they are going to find postseason success.
“I’m not talking about we have to make shots every game, but we have to move the basketball to generate good looks, we have to get downhill, play at the basket,” Billy Donovan said on Monday, according to an article from NBA.com. “And then live with the results of miss or make shots. We can’t afford to give up offensive rebounds and foul, turnovers, all those things we can’t afford to do. We were never able to get over the hump and get separation, and whenever we were tied or up one to their credit they responded. I don’t like saying this…, but you run the risk when you let luck come into the game, and we let luck come into the game in a lot of situations. You’re hoping they miss a free throw, hoping maybe you get lucky; that’s not a way to live.”
Likely Bulls play-in tournament scenario
With just 10 games left, there isn't a lot of time for the Bulls to clean things up, but they don't have a choice if they want to make the playoffs. Chicago will likely finish with the nine seed or 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they will likely take on the Atlanta Hawks in their first play-in game. They will need to win that one and then win another one after that if they want to get the eight seed and play the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.
At this point, it's clear that the Bulls know what they need to do to be more successful, but it is difficult with all of the players they have out. Everyone is going to have play very clean basketball on this team if they are going to find a way out of the play-in tournament.