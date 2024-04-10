The race for the nine seed in the Eastern Conference between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks is intense right now. We are in the last week of the regular season, and the Bulls and Hawks are neck and neck. Chicago currently holds a one game lead in the standings, but there is still time for that to change. Both teams have three games left after playing on Tuesday night, and it's now or never. DeMar DeRozan knows that.
Chicago is hosting the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, and their last game was a loss on the road against the Orlando Magic. Every game is crucial at this point in the season, and the Bulls know that. With just four games remaining, DeMar DeRozan knows that is desperation time for the Bulls.
“We can’t play the Jekyll and Hyde game,” DeMar DeRozan said, according to an article from NBA.com. “We have to find some consistency these last couple of games. We’ve just got to. We have to be desperate and have a desperate mindset. We need to leave it all out there on the floor. I think we have like (four) games left; we have to make sure we are trending in the right direction.”
DeRozan was correct, there are four games left, and there is not a ton of room for error. Getting the nine seed is obviously crucial because if they do get it, they will host their first play-in game instead of going on the road. The Bulls want that home game.
Bulls remaining schedule
This last week of the regular season is going to be a busy one all around the league, and the Bulls have to bring their A-game every night. After hosting the Knicks, Chicago will hit the road for their final three games of the season. They will be playing at the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, at the Washington Wizards on Friday and they will conclude the season against the Knicks again in New York.
The Bulls will be playing a play-in tournament on April 16th, but is unclear what seed they will get. Chicago will definitely be playing against the Hawks, but they still don't know whether or not they will be playing at home or in Atlanta.