One of the best players for the Chicago Bulls this season has been Coby White. White is having a breakout season, and he has emerged as one of the best players on this Bulls team. It would've been easy for this team to fold this year with all of the obstacles that have been in their way, but with just a couple weeks left in the regular season, it looks like they are going to play in the postseason. White is a big reason why.
Not only has Coby White emerged as a star player for the Bulls, but he has also emerged as a leader. This is something that this team needed, and he has grown a lot in that role as of late. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan recently stressed to White how important that aspect of his game is, and he has responded well so far.
“He's been so good with his voice, but I think sometimes players, when they feel like maybe they're not playing great on a particular night, or whatever it may be, that they shouldn't talk,” Billy Donovan said to the media last week. “Coby is really respected inside of our team and I tried to talk to him a little bit about like, how many times do you see in a game a guy makes a shot and he's yelling out ‘let's go.' You never hear a guy make a turnover missed a shot, and say ‘let's go.' You have to, and I was explaining to Coby that you got to, regardless of how it's going for you. You're gonna have to be ‘let's go' guy regardless, and that's part of what you can do. And you've established a voice and I give him credit. He didn't have a great shooting night at all. But he was into the game. He was into it on the bench. He was into it in huddles. He did a phenomenal job and then Torrey Craig after the game acknowledged how much it helped him. And it brought a lot of life to our team. So those are the, I think the growth periods for him as a leader, that he's learning. But I was really impressed with him tonight, even though it wasn't a great offensive night for him.”
Coby White's breakout season
Coby White has taken tremendous strides for the Bulls this season, and the differences in his numbers this season compared to last are quite stark. White had one his worst seasons in the NBA last season scoring wise as he averaged just 9.7 PPG. He has bounced back incredibly well as he is now averaging 19.3 PPG this season.
The Bulls will likely be playing in the play-in tournament in a couple weeks, and they will need White's scoring and leadership if they are going to make it to the playoffs.