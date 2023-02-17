Love him or hate him, there is no denying that Patrick Beverley played a huge part in turning around the Minnesota Timberwolves’ fortunes during the 2021-22 season. Beverley’s doggedness and willingness to give it his all on the court set the tone and culture for a young Timberwolves team, culminating in a 46-win play-in triumph that he celebrated like he won an NBA championship.

However, the Timberwolves chose to expedite their contending timeline; they traded away Beverley (along with Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt) along with four first-round picks and one pick swap for three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. But Beverley could soon find his way back to Minnesota after a string of moves ended up with him receiving a buyout from the Orlando Magic.

It remains unclear whether the Timberwolves would snap up Patrick Beverley to add to their guard depth. But that has not stopped some Timberwolves fans from imploring the team to sign the beloved gritty guard. And it seems like the feeling is mutual.

Posting on his official Twitter account, Beverley tweeted out a two-word response to a fan’s plea for a Timberwolves reunion.

“Real 1 ❤️,” Beverley wrote.

Patrick Beverley’s stint with the Los Angeles Lakers this season hasn’t been his best. He did, however, give the NBA world one of its funniest moments ever when he brought a camera to the hardwood to show a referee how they blew a pivotal non-call on LeBron James in a battle against the Boston Celtics in late January.

Nevertheless, Beverley has shown that he is still his same old tenacious self. He could still contribute to a Timberwolves squad jockeying for position in the congested Western Conference playoff picture, perhaps some minutes from Austin Rivers and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

In addition, should the Timberwolves make it into the play-in tournament, there might be no better player to have at their disposal than PatBev. Beverley is the play-in god after all. Who could forget the time when he celebrated their play-in win like they won a championship?

On the season, the 34-year old guard is averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 26.9 minutes a night for a disjointed Lakers team. But real ones know that his contributions go beyond the box score.