The Chicago Bulls have been dealing with injury trouble all season long, and one player they are hoping to get back soon is Julian Phillips. The Bulls are already without some key players for the remainder of the season, so getting Phillips back soon would be huge for their depth. Phillips has been hurt for a couple of weeks because of a sprain in his right foot, and he has been in a walking boot.
Unfortunately for the Bulls, it doesn't sound like Julian Phillips has made a ton of progress with his injury. Chicago head coach Billy Donovan was asked about it on Monday before the Bulls took on the Atlanta Hawks, and it doesn't sound like a lot has changed.
“Nothing has changed [with his status],” Billy Donovan told the media. “I don’t know the exact date [of a return] because he’s still wearing it [a walking boot] as a protective measure. In terms of how he felt when the boot originally went on his foot until now, there’s improvement. He’s going to eventually heal, it’s just a matter of when he’s able to get back on the floor – [and] is there any discomfort? And we don’t know that, because they’re [the training staff] just trying to totally calm it down before they end up doing that. So, I think he is feeling better with the boot on but until he gets on the court, we probably aren’t going to know much more.”
Injury trouble for the Bulls
Julian Phillips isn't the only one that has fallen victim to the injury bug this season for the Bulls. It seems like it has been contagious this year. Two of the most note-worthy injuries have been to Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams. Both of those players are out for the rest of the season, and that is a big reason why Chicago is having depth concerns. Getting Phillips back would be huge.
The Bulls did recently sign Javonte Green to a 10-day contract and that has been nice for depth, but there are still concerns as the postseason looms. Chicago will likely be in the play-in tournament, and it is coming up as they only have six more games left after their Monday contest with the Hawks.