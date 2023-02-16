The Chicago Bulls are looking to upgrade their roster via the buyout market as they gear up for a playoff push. The Bulls have been linked to floor general Russell Westbrook ever since the Lakers traded him to the Jazz in a three-team deal last week. But a recent rumor indicates that should the Bulls miss out on Westbrook, they will target two other point guards on the buyout market, John Wall and Patrick Beverley, per an article from NBC Sports Chicago:

“If the Bulls don’t add Westbrook, John Wall and Patrick Beverley are names to monitor. A source told NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson that the Bulls have been in contact with representatives of both Wall and Beverley. The Bulls will need to waive a player to create a roster spot, and their current focus on point guards calls into question the future of Goran Dragić.”

Wall, 32, has played for three NBA teams across his 11-year pro career, most recently the Los Angeles Clippers. He’s averaging 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.4 blocks across 34 appearances this season (three starts).

Meanwhile, Beverley, 34, is also in his 11th year in the NBA. He’s averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.6 blocks in 2022-23.

It’s easy to see why the Bulls would be interested in Beverley and Wall if Westbrook signs elsewhere. Both point guards are proven NBA talents who also bring intensity on the defensive end, particularly Beverley, who has three All-Defensive team selections to his name. But only time will tell if either of them ends up in Chicago.