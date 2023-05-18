A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

DeMar DeRozan remains to be one of the top players in the NBA today. The Chicago Bulls star has been around the block for quite a bit too, which means that he’s also earned a whole lot of money through his years in the league. Before he became a self-made millionaire in the NBA, though, DeRozan had his ways to get by. Apparently, this included scamming people at a party hosted by hip-hop icon Master P.

In a recent episode of Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George’s podcast, Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, DeRozan recalled that one time he decided to charge Master P’s party guests $5 each to be able to join in on the festivities. The catch, however, was that it was supposed to be a free party:

“Yes, I was there,” DeRozan recalled. “You know what I was there doing? I was charging people at the door $5 to get in. It was a free party. … I did it for like 30 minutes. I remember I collected like $450, right? I pocket that s**t. Nobody knew.”

"I was charging people at the door $5 to get in. It was a free party… I collected like $450… [Master P] found out and that man went nuts the next day." DeMar DeRozan recalls a party they attended at rapper Master P's house😂 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/oZNP7uJogu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 17, 2023

It sounds like DeRozan was in his senior year in high school when this went down. Obviously, he wasn’t as loaded back then as he is today, so a young DeMar thought it was a good idea to make a bit of money on the side while enjoying a wild party at a rapper’s own house.

DeRozan never got Master P’s blessing, though, and as soon as the hip-hop star found out the next day, he was absolutely enraged:

“The house was f**ked up afterwards,” DeMar continued. “… [Master P] found out, and that man went nuts the next day. P was so mad.”

That’s hilarious. Then again, DeMar DeRozan was probably scared as hell when Master P found out about his shenanigans. It’s all water under the bridge now, though. I think.