The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks will go head-to-head on Friday night. However, Lonzo Ball, who played in the Bulls' first game of the season, is out for Friday's clash, per the NBA injury report. Ball is listed on the injury report with “Left Knee; Surgery; Injury Management.”

The Bulls were defeated 123-111 by the New Orleans Pelicans to begin the 2024-25 season. Ball has dealt with injury trouble over the past few years, but he played in the game and recorded five points, four assists and two rebounds in 14 minutes of action.

The 26-year-old had not placed in an NBA game since the 2021-22 campaign before the Bulls' 2024-25 season opener. He is a former No. 2 overall pick who can still make a big impact on the floor. With that being said, the Bulls want to proceed with caution which appears to be the case on Friday.

Injury management is important, especially for a player who has not played in over two years. The Bulls believe Ball can help them throughout the 2024-25 season, but they also want to do everything they can to help him stay healthy.

Bulls looking to upset the Bucks despite Lonzo Ball's absence

The Bulls will be an interesting team to follow this season. Chicago will have a difficult time trying to contend in the Eastern Conference. DeMar DeRozan joined the Sacramento Kings during the offseason and Zach LaVine has been mentioned in no shortage of trade rumors. A rebuild could be on the horizon for this Bulls team.

Chicago will try to earn their first win of the season on Friday evening despite Lonzo Ball's absence. They will attempt to upset a Bucks team with championship aspirations. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 PM EST in Milwaukee.