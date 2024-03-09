Lonzo Ball hasn't played since the middle of the 2021-22 season. But, that could possibly change soon. The Chicago Bulls guard has been dealing with a recurring knee problem, which resulted in him getting three separate surgeries.
While there were doubts that Ball may never play again, he's taken a major step towards possibly returning to the floor. Via Tomer Azarly:
“Bulls coach Billy Donovan says guard Lonzo Ball has started sprinting and cutting on the court and has responded well to it so far.”
Donovan added that Lonzo is expected to move into 5v5 scrimmages sometime during the summer. A return in 2023-24 is highly unlikely, but it's major progress for the former first-round pick.
Tough few years for Lonzo Ball
The Bulls inked Lonzo Ball to a four-year, $85 million deal in the summer of 2021 after a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. That season, Lonzo averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in 35 games, playing a career-high 34.6 minutes per night. Ball proved to be a crucial piece for Chicago, but things took a turn for the worse when he tore his meniscus, causing him to miss the remainder of the year.
Before 2022-23, Ball had an arthroscopic operation to get rid of loose bodies in his knee but was still dealing with pain, resulting in him missing the entire campaign. Last March, Lonzo got underwent another surgery.
Speaking on Trae Young's podcast last year, Lonzo confirmed he will play again:
“For me, I know what I’ve got to do to get back,” he said. “And I’m just on the path of doing what I’ve got to do every day. Taking it step by step. I don’t look too far ahead. I know in my near future that I will be back on the court, for sure.”
Let's hope rehab continues to go well for Ball.