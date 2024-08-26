The Chicago Bulls have had an eventful offseason, to say the least. DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso were both sent to new teams, as the Bulls added the likes of Josh Giddey, Jalen Smith, and first-round pick Matas Buzelis in order to try and avoid a full-blown rebuild. There is hope that exists within the walls of the Bulls organization, especially since Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine remain the proven leaders of a younger team with immediate potential for growth. Then again, whether Vucevic and LaVine will be in Chicago long-term is a whole separate conversation that received little clarity at the trade deadline.

Vucevic has been with the Bulls since the team acquired him from the Orlando Magic in a big trade during the 2020-21 season. At the time, the veteran center had made the All-Star Game in two of his last three seasons, and he was one of the best frontcourt players in the league when it came to knocking down shots from the perimeter. The Bulls envisioned Vucevic as a core weapon alongside LaVine, DeRozan, and point guard Lonzo Ball.

Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned for the Bulls, as injuries and inconsistent play have limited their ability to become a threat in the Eastern Conference over the last few seasons. Now, at 33 years old and turning 34 in October, Vucevic is beginning to think about his future in the NBA as he prepares for his 14th season.

Recently, Vucevic participated in Goran Dragic's “Night of the Dragon” farewell game, and the two-time All-Star reflected on his career to this point. In doing so, the Bulls big man gave a glimpse as to how many years he has remaining in his career.

“I am aware that I have been in the NBA for 13 years, that the end is not so far away. I don't believe I'll have another 13, but I have two more years with Chicago, I'd like to play two more after that,” Vucevic told Meridian Sport Srbija. “I think I can do so much at a high level, and then I would see. I don't think much about it now. I feel great, I enjoy the game, so my sons are also an increasing motivation, they are a bit older and are aware of what I do, they come to trainings and matches.

“So that they also remember that I played and practiced basketball at a high level. I would like people to remember me for what I was, not to see me off, but for me to say – thank you.”

When will Nikola Vucevic retire?

Ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, Vucevic finds himself as one of the longest tenured players on the Bulls. In fact, only Coby White and LaVine have been with the team longer than the veteran center has been.

Vucevic is about to begin his fourth full season in Chicago, his fifth overall if you count the 26 games he played with the team during the 2020-21 season, yet his future with the Bulls remains a big question mark.

It is clear to see that the Bulls are going through yet another shuffle of players in order to try and turn themselves back into a true contender in the East. This could realistically lead to Vucevic being on the move in a trade during the 2024-25 season, especially since he is still under contract with two more years and $41.4 million left on his contract, which will expire at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

When Vucevic's current contract expires and he becomes a free agent, he will be 35 years old. Although the big man claims he wants to play for at least four more seasons, a lot can happen across the NBA during this time. Whether or not he can even retire with the Bulls is a whole separate conversation, given the trajectory that the organization is heading in.

Even so, Vucevic has made it clear that he isn't ready to call it quits just yet.